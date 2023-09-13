List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Chris Kuehl Speaks to IED at September Business Meeting

    Wed September 13, 2023 - Midwest Edition #19
    IED/CEG


    The Illinois Equipment Distributors held its Business Meeting and Vendors Night on Sept. 7 at Venuti's Restaurant and Banquet Hall. The event featured guest speaker Chris Kuehl, managing director of Armada Corporate Intelligence.
    The Illinois Equipment Distributors (IED) held its Business Meeting and Vendors Night on Sept. 7 at Venuti's Restaurant and Banquet Hall, 2251 Lake St., Addison, Ill.

    The evening featured Chris Kuehl, managing director of Armada Corporate Intelligence.

    "Dr. Kuehl's economic presentation was fantastic," said Michael Morton, president of IED. "Chris was insightful, funny, engaging and he really resonated with our members. We have had overwhelmingly positive feedback from the event."

    Kuehl, co-founder of Armada Corporate Intelligence, also is an economic analyst of the Fabricators and Manufacturers Association, chief economist of the National Association for Credit Management and the chief editor of the Business Intelligence Briefs, as well as one of the primary writers of the Executive Intelligence Briefs.

    His biweekly publication, Fabrinomics, details the impact of economic trends on the manufacturer.

    "With budgets pending for our members, Dr. Kuehl's presentation was timely," said Morton. "He covered many topics from the outlook for a recession, to what is and is not, working in the economy. He presented all of this with humor and an easy manner. He also made the presentation relatable to our members' day-to-day business."

    IED's next meeting is Oct. 26.

    For more information, visit illinoisequipmentdistributors.com. CEG




