The Maine Department of Transportation is rebuilding eight bridges and rehabilitating one bridge along a 4-mi.-long stretch of I-95 in Hampden.

The Hampden Bridge Bundle Project, valued at $44.7 million, consists of four northbound/southbound bridge pairs at four different sites along the interstate between Exit 174 and Exit 180. Three of the bridge pairs cross Souadabscook Stream and one pair crosses Emerson Mill Road and the Central Maine & Quebec Railway. The bridge rehabilitation occurs at the Exit 180 off-ramp on Cold Brook Road over I-95.

Cianbro, Pittsfield, Maine, is the lead contractor on the job, which has seven subcontractors that include:

R.F. Jordan, Ellsworth, Maine, performing earthwork construction;

H.B. Fleming, South Portland, Maine, performing pile work;

C.A. Newcomb, Carmel, Maine, performing guard and bridge rail work;

Eurovia–Northeast Paving, Bangor, Maine, performing pavement work;

J.E. Butler, Wyncote, Pa., performing demolition work;

L&D Safety, Barre, Vt., performing striping work; and

S.W. Cole, Bangor, Maine, performing construction oversight.

The project includes the removal of all eight existing bridges and the design and construction of eight full replacement bridges using the design-build method. The Cold Brook Road Exit 180 off-ramp work will consist of pier substructure rehabilitation.

The new structures will include non-corrosive materials to reduce future maintenance needs. The bridges over the Souadabscook Stream will be single-span structures to eliminate the need for piers in the water.

These bridges are approximately 60 years old and are approaching the end of their useful lives.

Construction began on the job March 3. 2020, and is scheduled for completion on Nov. 30, 2022.

Temporary bridges were constructed this past summer and bridge abutment work was started on three of the four northbound bridges, according to Robbin Lanpher, MaineDOT's resident engineer.

Steel beams were installed on one of the four northbound permanent bridges.

Permanent bridge work will continue through the spring of 2021. Work will then focus on moving northbound traffic onto the permanent bridges and transferring southbound traffic onto the temporary roadways and bridges. Permanent southbound bridge work will occur through the end of 2021. Once complete, southbound traffic will be placed on the permanent bridges and the diversion roadways and temporary bridges will be removed. During the summer of 2021, work will occur on the rehabilitation of the ninth bridge.

"The three northbound and southbound three span structures have a total length of around 130 feet," Lanpher said. "Emerson Mill Road and CMQ Railroad northbound and southbound bridges will have a total length of around 206 feet. The new Emerson Mill Road and CMQ Railroad northbound bridge will be a 160-foot length bridge. The new Emerson Mill Road and CMQ Railroad southbound bridge has not been fully designed yet but is expected to be a 141-foot length bridge."

Construction equipment on the job will include Caterpillar and Volvo excavators and Grove cranes.

To construct the median roadway and bridges, there will be times that interstate travel lanes are reduced to one lane either northbound, southbound, or both. MaineDOT is actively partnering with the contractor and monitoring traffic daily to best adjust the days and times for the lane closures and prevent delays.

When asked if there have been any problems on the job, Lanpher said, "As this is a design/build contract instead of a typical design/bid/build contract, the required shift from typical construction management is a learning experience to become comfortable with the new roles/responsibilities. The team members on site have welcomed new challenges."

He said "Cianbro was awarded the contract by having a successful technical proposal at the agreed awarded contract of $44,777,000." CEG

