Cleveland Brothers Equipment Co. Inc., the exclusive Cat dealer of Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia and western Maryland, recently celebrated its 100th gas compression engine rebuild at the new Engine Rebuild Center (ERC) in Ebensburg, Pa.

The 100th engine, a Cat G3516B, is owned by Repsol, a global multi-energy company that is leading the energy transition with its ambition of achieving zero net emissions by 2050. As one of the first companies to send engines to the ERC, Repsol has seen 17 gas compression engine rebuilds completed by Cleveland Brothers at the facility.

The ERC, a gas engine and component rebuild center, opened in 2020. This facility supports the largest Cat gas compression engines, including G3300 to G3600 models. Engines received at the facility are disassembled down to the bare block, inspected and rebuilt. Capabilities include rebuilding to a true Cat zero-hour engine or another custom rebuild, following original equipment manufacturer (OEM) specifications.

"An engine rebuild is a cost-effective way for customers to transform existing engines back to original specifications, efficiency and performance," said Vince Meinert, Cleveland Brothers vice president of energy & transportation.

"We are grateful our customers, like Repsol, trust our knowledge and expertise with their engine rebuilds because of our commitment to quality and our quick turnaround time which, in turn, ensures uptime."

The 165,000 sq. ft. ERC was designed using the latest technology and innovations for quality and process control, contamination control, advanced employee training and safety. The facility is equipped with specific tooling used to rebuild and test large bore gas compression engines, blocks, crankshafts, turbos, cylinder heads and other components.

Each step of this rebuild process, from the cleaning of parts to the testing of the completed engine, is performed at the highest of Caterpillar standards by trained technicians, the company said.

The ERC also features two large horsepower gas engine dynos that test every gas engine model up to a G3616 under full load. All of these capabilities allow Cleveland Brothers to rebuild gas engines with quality and reliability and provide aggressive and efficient turnaround times.

For more information or to request a tour of the Cleveland Brothers ERC, call 814/471-1710 or visit www.ClevelandBrothers.com.

