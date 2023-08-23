List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Cleveland Brothers Holds 75th Anniversary Open House in Harrisburg, Pa.

    Wed August 23, 2023 - Northeast Edition #18
    CEG


    Cleveland Brothers Equipment Inc. held a 75th anniversary open house Aug. 4, 2023, in Harrisburg, Pa.

    Contractors and local public works and highway departments attended the Cat dealer's event and had the opportunity to speak with representatives across the many Cleveland Brothers divisions and departments, including new and used sales, rental, parts and service, RIG360 Truck Centers, powers systems, and specialty areas like technology, hydraulics, machining and much more. Vendors, including Bibeau, a premium dump body manufacturer, also were in attendance.

    "We are holding these events at three centrally located Cleveland Brothers facilities throughout the state to show appreciation to our customer base for their support throughout the 75 years we have been in business," said President and CEO Jay Cleveland of Cleveland Brothers. "Our executive team is here to personally thank customers for everything they have done for us. Our employees and their families will be coming in later this afternoon as well and we will thank all of them, too, for everything they do to satisfy customers day in and day out."

    Cleveland added that the open house event was specifically designed to showcase how the wide range of dealership capabilities can provide total solutions from one company.

    "I was amazed at how our team put this together," he said, "This really gives our customers a good view of what we do to support them across the whole line."

    Cleveland also spoke about the significant milestone of achieving 75 years in business.

    "Obviously, our family has been involved, but our team has been tremendous over all these years," he said. "This is my 35th year with the company. I was able to first gain experience watching and working with my father and uncle. Fast forward to when I became president, the team we put in place has carried us forward the past 20-plus years. It has been a fun and great ride, but we have a lot more to do, and we look forward to growing our business and adding talent to make sure it survives and succeeds for another 75 years."

    "When I'm asked about what makes us successful, my answer is always, ‘I am not sure we're there yet,' because you're always striving to get better and learning along the way," he said. "I do know that you must get up and make sure you win every day. You need to know that what worked 10 years ago doesn't always work today and you must be able to change with the times. And people on our team have been flexible to make sure that we do just that. We are very fortunate to be a part of the Caterpillar brand and have a great team in place to make sure we look after customers and take care of them. That is the number one thing."

    He added that the Cleveland family's fourth generation is now beginning to make their mark in the 75-year-old company and is learning and engaged to see what the company is doing today and what it can do in the future.

    Cleveland Brothers will be holding additional 75th anniversary celebrations in 2023 at its facilities in Murrysville, Pa., on Sept. 15, and in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Pa., on Oct. 6. CEG

    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16

    (L-R): General Manager of Service Operations, Energy and Transportation TJ Cleveland; President and CEO Jay Cleveland; and Construction Sales Analyst Tommy Kirchhoff, all of Cleveland Brothers, take time for a family photo during the company’s 75th anniversary open house. (CEG photo)
    Guests at the 75th anniversary open house view a Bibeau dump body. (CEG photo)
    Contractors learn about Cleveland Brothers’ parts operation during the event. (CEG photo)
    Product Support Sales Specialist Stephen Drew (L) of CB CON-AGG, answers questions from Craig Wagg, foreman of Charah Solutions, Louisville, Ky. (CEG photo)
    Employees and their families enjoyed festivities at the open house from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (CEG photo)
    Employees and their families enjoyed festivities at the open house from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (CEG photo)
    Employees and their families enjoyed festivities at the open house from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (CEG photo)
    Rummelstown public works department team arrives at Cleveland Brothers’ 75th anniversary open house. (CEG photo)
    Guests gather at the SITECH booth to learn about Trimble technology solutions and more. (CEG photo)
    At the Cat Power Systems sales booth (L-R) are Product Marketing Manager Michelle Emery; EPG Senior Product Manager Ken Godfroy; Vice President of Energy and Transportation Vince Meinert; and Sales Engineer Tony Fisher. (CEG photo)
    John Hendrix (L), president, and Cody Amspacher (R), technician, both of Easy Dig Excavating, Jacobus, Pa., meet with General Parts Manager Matt Morris (second from L), and Gas Compression Account Manager Phil Moser, at the oil and gas sales and service booth. (CEG photo)
    Contractors learn more about One Call Rentals at the open house. (CEG photo)
    Craig Baker (L) and Steve Detweiler, both project managers of H&H Excavating, Spring Grove, Pa., check out a Cat 315GC excavator during the open house. (CEG photo)
    Guests line up at the Potato Coop food truck for a complimentary lunch. (CEG photo)
    Representing RIG360 Truck Centers are Product Support Representative Amos Kissinger (L) and Regional Parts Operation Tylor Gerdes. (CEG photo)
    In the cab of this Cat 303.5 mini-excavator is Lance Smith, owner of Hemlock Landscaping, Harrisburg, Pa. (CEG photo)




