The sales team at the North Texas branch of Closner Equipment. (L-R) are Collin Nunnalee, municipal sales rep; Vice President J.B. Closner and Dustin Clarke, territory sales manager.

Closner Equipment has served the needs of Texas paving and concrete contractors for 75 years and is showing no signs of slowing down.

"We are very fortunate to be in Texas," said J.B. Closner, vice president of the company's newest branch in Rhome. "We are fortunate in so many ways that our operations are in Texas. Our state government funds infrastructure in a big way, and we have people moving here from all over the country. We are very lucky to be based in Texas."

J.B. runs Closner's DFW operations and represents the third generation of leadership at the company.

The company was founded in 1946 by brothers J.J. (Jack) Closner and George W. Closner and was initially built around the old Barber-Greene line of bucket loaders, conveyors and asphalt plants.

A leader in asphalt paving throughout its history, Closner installed the first automatic screed control system used on asphalt pavers in Texas.

The company has represented GOMACO since the late 1980s and continues to sell its full line of pavers and associated equipment. The company has earned more than 20 awards for sales and support of the GOMACO line.

Closner also sells Dynapac compaction equipment, Mauldin pavers, as well as Rosco and LeeBoy paving and paving maintenance equipment.

The company also has received the Top 10 Dynapac dealer award numerous times along with the Roadtec dealer of the year and Rosco Maximizer dealer of the year award.

Since 2009, it has represented the RoadTec (now Astec) line of paving and milling equipment in a large portion of Texas. Its San Antonio facility also has been designated the Authorized Roadtec Factory Rebuild Facility for Texas.

Today, its extensive product offering includes Superior Broom, Minnich concrete vibrators, Holcombe volumetric trucks and trailers, as well as the Putzmeister and Allentown line of bridge deckers, concrete trowels, vibrators, screeds and buggies.

With corporate headquarters in Schertz, near San Antonio, it also has branches in the Austin and DFW markets.

The company's newest facility, north of Fort Worth in Rhome, was opened in 2018 and supports all large construction equipment as well as full rebuilds.

Expansion is under way at the San Antonio headquarters.

