A leading heavy equipment dealer based in Massachusetts, C.N. Wood has purchased three full-service dealer locations from heavy equipment manufacturer Komatsu, expanding C.N. Wood's reach and adding 60 employees.

The acquisition, which is the largest in the company's history, will expand C.N. Wood's footprint in the Northeast.

The deal involves acquiring assets of dealer locations in Newington, Conn., Pine Bush, N.Y., and Holmes, N.Y., and will make C.N. Wood a regional powerhouse with customer focused ideals stretching from upstate New York and throughout New England. These additions will provide distribution rights for Komatsu products and services throughout Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut and into New York State along the Hudson Valley all the way up to Poughkeepsie.

"This is a major milestone that will allow us to develop into a larger scale organization that remains rooted in a strong family business," said C.N. Wood President Paula Benard. "We've provided world-class service for over 50 years and our goal is to grow and build for another 50 years. This acquisition moves us smartly on that path."

With more than 100 years in business, Komatsu provides front-line industries with equipment and technology solutions to develop modern infrastructure, extract fundamental minerals, maintain forests and create consumer products. The company opted to sell the three dealer locations to C.N. Wood given its long history of working in collaboration on distribution.

"C.N. Wood and Komatsu share a people-first philosophy. We are constantly looking to empower and provide value to the companies that power society," said Grant Adams, VP & GM of company-owned distribution for Komatsu. "We are excited to see one of our longtime partners grow."

"Working on this with Komatsu has come naturally, following a long and fruitful relationship as partners with similar visions," said C.N. Wood COO and Executive Vice President Gerry Carney Jr. "We are most excited about welcoming 60 knowledgeable team members, growing our abilities to support our customers."

For more information, visit www.cn-wood.com and www.komatsustores.com.

Today's top stories