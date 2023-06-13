List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    CNH Industrial, ONE SMART SPRAY Announce Integration of Precision Spraying Solution

    Tue June 13, 2023 - National Edition
    CNH Industrial


    The ONE SMART SPRAY integration will fast track the further enhancement of CNH Industrial’s precision and automated spraying capabilities.
    The ONE SMART SPRAY integration will fast track the further enhancement of CNH Industrial’s precision and automated spraying capabilities.

    CNH Industrial and ONE SMART SPRAY, a joint venture between Bosch and BASF, have signed a collaboration agreement to integrate the latter's advanced spraying system within CNH Industrial's agricultural brand product portfolios.

    The system's integration will be led by the Raven team and will be commercially available via the global Case IH and New Holland Agriculture brands.

    The ONE SMART SPRAY integration is an important solution that will fast track the further enhancement of CNH Industrial's precision and automated spraying capabilities. It will do so through multiple cameras installed on a sprayer's boom. This will provide customers with green-on-green (plant on plant) and green-on-brown (plant on soil) weed detection and selective spraying.

    Precision is combined with digital tools and agronomic insights that are accessible via mobile devices to provide in-depth weed maps, track input and cost savings in real time and generate automated reports and data. These deliver farmers clean fields while maximizing herbicide savings, operational efficiency and sustainability. The system also allows farmers to set up their desired spraying operations both in day and night conditions to expand their operating windows.

    The collaboration with ONE SMART SPRAY is the latest development in CNH Industrial's AgTech product offering, which will continue to support the world's farmers to farm more efficiently and sustainably.

    This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.




