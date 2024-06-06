Photo courtesy of CNH

CNH demonstrates its commitment to diversity and inclusion with the second story in its "A Sustainable Year" series, titled "Training women for the workforce". The article highlights CNH India's first female apprentices on the shop floor at its Greater Noida agricultural manufacturing plant.

"The future for CNH is the inclusion of women at all levels and right now everybody is working toward that," said Bharti Bist, Diversity & Inclusion head for Asia Pacific at CNH.

The article goes on to explore themes around bringing more women into production roles, overcoming cultural barriers to create generational change, and investigates how increasing the number of women in the workforce can lead to improved productivity. Furthermore, CNH spotlights the journey of Tanaruchi Sil, who started as a receptionist almost 30 years ago and is now a senior business manager at CNH India.

