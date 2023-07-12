Our Main Office
Wed July 12, 2023
Nine state department of transportation projects from the western region of the United States won coveted 2023 America's Transportation Awards for their dynamic contributions to the nation's transportation infrastructure.
Hailing from Texas, Utah, South Dakota, Washington State, Arizona, and Nebraska, those winning projects were carefully selected from a pool of 20 regional nominations submitted by state departments of transportation of the Western Association of State Highway Transportation Officials (WASHTO).
One of those winning projects was the construction of Colman Dock in the Quality of Life/Community Development, Large Category.
The $467 million terminal provides a vital connection on both sides of Puget Sound to jobs, businesses and recreational activities. Over its 50 year life, the dock became "seismically deficient," making it increasing vulnerable to earthquake damage.
The Washington State Department of Transportation replaced the aging Colman Dock to better serve pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers and provide a critical link for continued economic growth. Furthermore, as it is located on the bustling Seattle waterfront, the new Colman Dock is part of the extensive tourist industry while also serving commuter and freight transport needs as it serves as a maritime extension of the state's highway system.
Crews began construction work in 2017 to replace the seismically vulnerable terminal at Colman Dock. Since that time, the project has reached multiple milestones: