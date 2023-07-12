List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Colman Dock Construction Earns AASHTO Award Honors

    Wed July 12, 2023 - West Edition #15
    AASHTO


    The Washington State Department of Transportation replaced the aging Colman Dock to better serve pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers and provide a critical link for continued economic growth. (WSDOT photo)
    The Washington State Department of Transportation replaced the aging Colman Dock to better serve pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers and provide a critical link for continued economic growth. (WSDOT photo)
    The Washington State Department of Transportation replaced the aging Colman Dock to better serve pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers and provide a critical link for continued economic growth. (WSDOT photo) The $467 million terminal also provides a vital connection on both sides of Puget Sound to jobs, businesses, and recreational activities. (WSDOT photo)

    Nine state department of transportation projects from the western region of the United States won coveted 2023 America's Transportation Awards for their dynamic contributions to the nation's transportation infrastructure.

    Hailing from Texas, Utah, South Dakota, Washington State, Arizona, and Nebraska, those winning projects were carefully selected from a pool of 20 regional nominations submitted by state departments of transportation of the Western Association of State Highway Transportation Officials (WASHTO).

    One of those winning projects was the construction of Colman Dock in the Quality of Life/Community Development, Large Category.

    The $467 million terminal provides a vital connection on both sides of Puget Sound to jobs, businesses and recreational activities. Over its 50 year life, the dock became "seismically deficient," making it increasing vulnerable to earthquake damage.

    The Washington State Department of Transportation replaced the aging Colman Dock to better serve pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers and provide a critical link for continued economic growth. Furthermore, as it is located on the bustling Seattle waterfront, the new Colman Dock is part of the extensive tourist industry while also serving commuter and freight transport needs as it serves as a maritime extension of the state's highway system.

    Crews began construction work in 2017 to replace the seismically vulnerable terminal at Colman Dock. Since that time, the project has reached multiple milestones:

    • Completed the southern third of the new terminal building, which opened in September 2019;
    • Launched work on the second and final phase of terminal building construction,
    • Constructed a temporary pedestrian overpass at Columbia Street to the terminal, which allows people to bypass busy Alaskan Way;
    • Completed the new overhead loading passenger structure for slip 3, on the north end of the terminal;
    • Constructed the foundation of the new trestle for current and future vehicle holding, with a total of 500 new steel piles and concrete to meet seismic and operating requirements;
    • Built the new passenger-only ferry terminal on the south side of Colman Dock for the King County Water Taxi and the Kitsap Transit Passenger Only Ferry boats.



    Today's top stories

    SEAA Names 2023 Steel Erection Project of the Year Winners

    Ortiz Enterprises Upgrades One of U.S. Busiest Freeways

    New Jersey's Coastal Waters to Be Site of U.S.'s Third Major Offshore Wind Project

    Carter and Company Rebuilding Salt Creek Span

    VIDEO: Topcon Introduces Aptix Integration Platform for Heavy Civil Construction

    John Deere Announces New Partnership With EGO

    Washington Receives $130M in Federal Funds for Projects

    WSDOT Crews Begin Making Repairs On SR 504 Slide



     

    Read more about...

    America’s Transportation Awards Awards transportation WASHINGTON Washington State Department of Transportation






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA