CEC Smart Positioning Branch Manager Jeff Combs (L) and SmartConstruction Manager Mike Fenster.

Recently, Columbus Equipment Company's SmartConstruction division gained a stronger foothold in the Cincinnati Tri-State market with the addition of Topcon Positioning Systems dealer JC Equipment Sales. Renamed as CEC Smart Positioning, the division will provide equipment solutions and technical service for positioning and machine automation, including intelligent machine control, mapping services, GPS hardware, jobsite setup, 3D Data, training, consultation and support.

While the name is new, area contractors will encounter familiar faces because all the former company's employees have joined the new division, including JC Equipment Sales founder Jeff Combs serving as branch manager of the division.

"We're extremely proud and enthusiastic about this acquisition," said Mike Fenster, SmartConstruction manager. "Columbus Equipment has worked with Jeff Combs' company for 20 years, so we were confident in bringing on an organization and team that is knowledgeable, professional and whose business philosophies align with ours. Jeff and his team built a strong customer base in the 27 years they were in business, and they offer the expertise and continuity to provide our customers in the Cincinnati tri-state area top level service."

Along with Combs, CEC Smart Positioning's staff includes two full-time bench technicians; a certified auto CAD professional; and a data preparation / 3D modeler, with a combined experience of more than 100 years. The new division has recently relocated to 2300 East Kemper Rd. in Cincinnati, doubling the size of the previous company's location. The move provides the division with a dedicated training area and greatly increases the division's inventory capacity.

"The acquisition by Columbus Equipment Company brings significantly strong backing and increased resources to our operation," said Combs. "We're focused on maintaining a right sized inventory and level of service to grow our customer base and meet the demands of those we serve in this market."

Shortly after the acquisition, Columbus Equipment Company was named a Komatsu OEM Topcon Dealer for the state of Ohio, further strengthening the dealership's position in all aspects of machine control and related construction technologies.

"The addition of CEC Smart Positioning and becoming a Komatsu OEM Topcon Dealer expands Columbus Equipment Company's footprint to deliver outstanding products and services from our 10 dealer locations throughout the state of Ohio," said Fenster.

"‘Ohio's Dependable Dealer' is Ohio's newest Topcon Dealer," he said.

For more information, visit columbusequipment.com and topconpositioning.com. CEG

