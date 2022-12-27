Located on U.S. Hwy 82/277 at 7304 Seymour Highway, the new facility is located on approximately 2 acres. (Photo courtesy of Compact Construction.)

Compact Construction Equipment LLC, the authorized Bobcat equipment dealer in south, central and west Texas, celebrated the grand opening of its new Bobcat of Wichita Falls branch on Nov. 17. The new facility opened for business Aug. 1st.

Attendees at the grand opening were invited to tour the facility, check out the newest Bobcat equipment and enjoy a catered lunch. Factory representatives from Bobcat Company and team members from Bobcat of Wichita Falls were on hand to answer customer questions and demonstrate their products.

Located on U.S. Hwy 82/277 at 7304 Seymour Highway, the new facility is located on approximately 2 acres. The building itself occupies nearly 11,000 sq. ft. and brings new opportunities to Wichita Falls for service, rental and parts buying in addition to having Bobcat equipment available for purchase.

"Compact Construction Equipment is excited to be a part of the Wichita Falls community," said Whit Perryman, CEO of Compact Construction Equipment. "This new location will allow us to better serve customers in this region with reliable equipment, parts, and service for many years to come."

