Compact Construction Equipment LLC, the authorized Bobcat equipment dealer in south, central and west Texas, opened the doors of its 14th authorized dealership operating as Bobcat of Wichita Falls on Aug. 1, 2022, in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Located at 7304 Seymour Highway on the southwest side of the city, the new location offers customers dedicated equipment sales and rentals, parts and service. The full-service dealership will stock a variety of Bobcat equipment, including compact track and skid steer loaders, compact excavators, tractors, zero-turn mowers, utility vehicles and articulated loaders. Bobcat of Wichita Falls also will carry several brands of attachments including Virnig Manufacturing, Belltec Industries and Fecon. The rental fleet will include Bobcat equipment in addition to underground utility and tree care equipment.

The location will offer convenient parts availability, as well as shop and field service repairs during their operating hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

"As we look to better support our customer base, the Wichita Falls area presented an opportunity to provide yet another local touchpoint," said Jason Rush, chief operating officer of the Northern Region. "The new facility will save customers in the community time and money when they need equipment, parts or service support."

The branch will celebrate its grand opening on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.

