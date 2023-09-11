List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Compact Construction Equipment LLC Adds New Location in Marion, Texas

    Mon September 11, 2023 - West Edition
    Compact Construction Equipment


    Bobcat of Marion is located at 12045 IH 10 West, between Seguin and San Antonio.
    Bobcat of Marion is located at 12045 IH 10 West, between Seguin and San Antonio.
    Bobcat of Marion is located at 12045 IH 10 West, between Seguin and San Antonio. The new location offers customers dedicated equipment sales and rentals, parts and service, the full-service dealership will stock a variety of Bobcat equipment including compact track and skid-steer loaders, compact excavators, tractors, zero-turn mowers, utility vehicles and articulated loaders. The location will offer convenient parts availability, as well as shop and field service repairs during its operating hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

    Compact Construction Equipment LLC, the authorized Bobcat equipment dealer in south, central and west Texas opened the doors of its 16th authorized dealership operating as Bobcat of Marion on July 3, 2023, in Marion, Texas.

    Located at 12045 IH 10 West, the new location between Seguin and San Antonio offers customers dedicated equipment sales and rentals, parts and service, the full-service dealership will stock a variety of Bobcat equipment including compact track and skid-steer loaders, compact excavators, tractors, zero-turn mowers, utility vehicles and articulated loaders.

    Bobcat of Marion also will carry several brands of attachments including Virnig Manufacturing, Belltec Industries and Fecon. The branch also will be a distributor of ECHO power equipment and tools which includes chainsaws, trimmers, edgers and blowers.

    The location will offer convenient parts availability, as well as shop and field service repairs during its operating hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

    "Given the greater San Antonio area growth, it only made sense to adapt our business to include a Bobcat storefront in Marion to save local customers time and money when they need equipment, part, or service support," said Chief Operating Officer of the Southern Region Brian Harris.

    For more information, visit www.bobcatcce.com.




