    Compact Construction Equipment LLC Adds New Location in Temple, Texas

    Wed May 10, 2023 - West Edition
    Compact Construction Equipment


    Located at 520 N General Bruce Dr. off of I35N, the new location offers customers dedicated equipment sales and rentals, parts and service.
    Located at 520 N General Bruce Dr. off of I35N, the new location offers customers dedicated equipment sales and rentals, parts and service.
    Located at 520 N General Bruce Dr. off of I35N, the new location offers customers dedicated equipment sales and rentals, parts and service. The location will offer convenient parts availability. Shop and field service repairs are offered during the operating hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

    Compact Construction Equipment LLC, the authorized Bobcat equipment dealer in south, central and west Texas, opened the doors of its 15th authorized dealership operating as Bobcat of Temple on April 24, 2023, in Temple, Texas.

    Located at 520 N General Bruce Dr. off of I35N, the new location offers customers dedicated equipment sales and rentals, parts and service. The full-service dealership will stock a variety of Bobcat equipment including compact track and skid-steer loaders, compact excavators, tractors, zero-turn mowers, utility vehicles and articulated loaders.

    Bobcat of Temple also will carry several brands of attachments including Virnig Manufacturing, Belltec Industries and Fecon. The branch also will be a distributor of ECHO power equipment and tools, which includes chainsaws, trimmers, edgers and blowers. The location will offer convenient parts availability, as well as shop and field service repairs during their operating hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

    "As we look to better support our customer base, the Temple area presented an opportunity to provide yet another local touchpoint. The new facility will save customers in the community time and money when they need equipment, parts or service support," said Chief Operating Officer of the Northern Region Jason Rush.

    The branch will celebrate its grand opening on June 15, 2023, with a Temple Chamber of Commerce hosted ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

    For more information, visit www.bobcatcce.com.




