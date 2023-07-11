Compact Construction Equipment LLC (Bobcat CCE) officially opened its newest location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house at 520 North General Bruce Dr. in Temple, Texas.

The Temple branch is the company's 15th location in Texas.

Officials from the Temple Chamber of Commerce participated in the ribbon cutting, along with local Bobcat CCE employees and senior management of the company, including CEO Whit Perryman and COOs Brian Harris and Jason Rush.

"This is an important addition to our growing family of Bobcat locations," said Perryman. "In the past we've had to service the Temple-Killeen area either from our Round Rock [Austin] location to the south or our Elm Mott [Waco] location to the north. With the growth the Temple area has seen, it really made sense to open this branch."

Chip Thomas, a Temple native, will serve as branch manager and has assembled a full staff of parts, service, sales support and rental personnel.

Customers and dignitaries were served lunch and went away loaded with Bobcat "swag."

Bobcat CCE will open a branch in Marion later this year, adding to the footprint of what is already one of the largest Bobcat dealers in the region. The Marion branch will serve the northeast suburbs of San Antonio.

Additional locations may be announced in the future according to company officials.

About Bobcat CCE

With 15 convenient locations in Abilene, Alamo, Amarillo, Austin, Corpus Christi, Kerrville, Lubbock, Marble Falls, Midland-Odessa, Pleasanton, San Antonio, Temple, Waco, Wichita Falls and Victoria, Compact Construction Equipment is positioned to serve Bobcat customers throughout Texas.

It offers a full line of new and used Bobcat skid steers, compact loaders, excavators, utility vehicles and more. It offers equipment for sale as well as on short or long term rental.

