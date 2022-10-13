Kundel manufactures a full line of trench safety equipment, including trench boxes, stone boxes, manhole boxes and hydraulic trench shoring equipment.

Company Wrench will offer Kundel's products for sale or rent.

Kundel manufactures a full line of trench safety equipment, including trench boxes, stone boxes, manhole boxes and hydraulic trench shoring equipment.

"Company Wrench is excited to expand its product offerings into the trench safety market with one of the industry's leading manufacturers," Cam Gabbard, president of Company Wrench said.

Company Wrench recently hired Travis Bower as its Kundel trench safety product manager. Bower brings years of experience in trench safety. He will provide Company Wrench's sales, parts and service departments with knowledge about trench safety equipment.

"We believe Travis' expertise will allow for a seamless introduction of Kundel's trench products to our fleet," Gabbard said. "His knowledge and passion for trench safety makes him the perfect resource for both our customers and employees."

For more information, visit www.companywrench.com.

Today's top stories