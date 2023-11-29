List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Completion of Aiken, S.C.'s Hitchcock Parkway Project Delayed Once Again

    Wed November 29, 2023 - Southeast Edition
    Aiken Standard


    The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announced just before Thanksgiving that the expected completion date of the S.C. Highway 118/Hitchcock Parkway in Aiken has once again been delayed — the fourth time that has occurred since the project got under way in 2021.

    According to the state agency's Robbie Isgett and Adam Humphries, each of whom provided updates on the work to Aiken County legislative members Nov. 20, the "majority of the work" will be completed by the end of 2023, the Aiken Standard reported.

    But Isgett added, "There will be some work as paving season becomes available next spring at the Dibble Road end of the project," and a planted buffer also would be installed in one area in time for the 2024 flower planting season.

    Humphries said SCDOT expects to have work on the Hitchcock Parkway, between Silver Bluff and Dibble roads, finished in the next month after state Sen. Tom Young Jr., R-Aiken, asked for details of the plans.

    "And then we'll finish the work on Dibble itself and finish up that paving between December and the spring," Humphries continued.

    The $12 million project includes resurfacing the parkway from Silver Bluff Road to the Jefferson Davis Highway. Crews have been adding a new layer of asphalt atop the old layers along that stretch of the roadway. In addition, a shared-use path also is being built to allow use by cyclists, walkers, skaters and people in wheelchairs.

    SCDOT also is supervising improvements to five intersections along the Hitchcock Parkway corridor: S.C. 421/Augusta Road, Dibble Road, Huntsman Drive, Hickory Ridge Road/Oriole Street and Silver Bluff Road/Pine Log Road. The project also includes drainage upgrades and plans for wider shoulders.

    Hitchcock Parkway, named after the nearby Hitchcock Woods, is part of a bypass around downtown Aiken. The 4.8-mi. road connects Silver Bluff Road and East Pine Log Road to the Jefferson Davis Highway (U.S. Route 1/78) west of the city.

    Several Issues Led to Four Project Slowdowns

    When the Hitchcock Parkway overhaul was announced in 2021, the expected completion date was the end of 2022, but when it became evident last November that that goal would not be met, SCDOT postponed the completion to April 1, 2023, before pushing it a third time to late August.

    Once that finish date looked unlikely, SCDOT Secretary Christy Hall said she expected the project to be wrapped up by the end of 2023, the Aiken news source noted Nov. 21.

    The newspaper cited two reasons given by the state agency for the delays: utility relocations and problems with a contractor that had to be removed from the job.

    SCDOT experienced utility relocation issues near Silver Bluff Road and two issues on Oriole Street when it closed that avenue earlier this year, Humphries told Aiken County officials.

    Kelly Moore, public information director for the SCDOT, said last May the delays also were caused by an underperforming drainage contractor that was later released from the job in accordance with federal requirements.

    Leland Colvin, deputy state transportation secretary for engineering, told Young in February that the issue resulted in a 130-day delay for the project.

    As construction work moved forward on the project, crews from Reeves Construction, based in Duncan, S.C., found an AT&T utility line that had not been relocated in the Dibble Road area, Young said.

    And before SCDOT began constructing a wall on Dibble Road near Cold Creek Nursery, one of its subcontractors spotted another utility line that should have been moved before digging commenced, noted Humphries.

    The rest of the project is now moving along smoothly, he said, but the transportation department "lost a little bit of extra time on the construction of that wall on Dibble [Road]."

    Young said he and state Rep. Bart Blackwell, R-Aiken, would ask SCDOT to get the work done in time for the Aiken Triple Crown, a series of footraces held in early March; and The Masters golf tournament in nearby Augusta, Ga., set to tee off during the last week of March.




    Today's top stories

    Swift Action Reopens I-10 in Los Angeles After Fire

    Allen Butler, Webber Lead 'Top Priority' Amarillo Job

    Caterpillar to Amplify Electrification, Energy Solutions at CES 2024

    Port Authority NY NJ Proposes $9.3B Budget for 2024 to Fund Several Major Projects

    VIDEO: Autonomous Excavator Constructs a Dry-Stone Wall

    Ceccanti Installs Girders for New Elwha River Bridge in Washington State

    WSDOT Looks for Public Input On Its Transportation Projects

    Oregon Selects HDR to Upgrade Portland's Burnside Bridge



     

    Read more about...

    Infrastructure Roadwork South Carolina South Carolina Department of Transportation






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA