Concrete General Leads Team Along MD 180

Mon January 20, 2020 - Northeast Edition #2
Brenda Ruggiero – CEG Correspondent


The prime contractor is Concrete General Inc. of Gaithersburg and the completion date is set for summer 2021. Average daily traffic on MD 180 at U.S. 15 is 27,000 vehicles per day, and on U.S. 15 at MD 180, the total is 51,500 vehicles per day. “This is a major project that will significantly reduce daily recurring congestion and improve safety on MD 180,” said Charlie Gischlar, media relations manager for MDOT SHA. The project will increase capacity on MD 180 by upgrading the two-lane highway to four lanes. A project in Frederick County, Md., that began in September will enhance safety and add capacity on a segment of MD 180 (Jefferson Pike). The $17 million project involves more than half a mile at Solarex Court and Swallowtail Drive and is designed to help alleviate traffic congestion. The new bridge along MD 180 over U.S. 15 (Catoctin Mountain Highway) will carry the additional lanes.

A project in Frederick County, Md., that began in September will enhance safety and add capacity on a segment of MD 180 (Jefferson Pike).

The $17 million project involves more than half a mile at Solarex Court and Swallowtail Drive and is designed to help alleviate traffic congestion.

In addition to the reconstruction of MD 180, from north of I-70 West Crossing to I-70 East Crossing (0.7 mi.), the contract calls for a new second bridge over U.S. 15/U.S. 340.

The project will increase capacity on MD 180 by upgrading the two-lane highway to four lanes.

The new bridge along MD 180 over U.S. 15 (Catoctin Mountain Highway) will carry the additional lanes. Other plans are for a new left turn from MD 180 to Solarex Court and a designated bike lane.

"This project will provide much needed congestion-relief on MD 180 in this thriving area of Frederick County, which has seen tremendous growth in recent years and has more under way," said MDOT SHA Administrator Gregory Slater. "We look forward to delivering this project for the tens of thousands of motorists who use MD 180 each day."

Concrete barriers are being used on the project, but occasional off-peak single lane closures will be required, with a flagging operation between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Nighttime closures on U.S. 15 will be necessary as the second bridge is being built.

"This is a major project that will significantly reduce daily recurring congestion and improve safety on MD 180," said Charlie Gischlar, media relations manager for MDOT SHA. "Several high-volume roads fall within the footprint of this project, which may present some challenges in balancing the schedule of the project while managing construction-related delays. This will be the case when crews install the steel beams for the new bridge, where there will be lane closures and brief, total stoppages on U.S. 15 as the project progresses."

Gischlar reported that average daily traffic on MD 180 at U.S. 15 is 27,000 vehicles per day, and on U.S. 15 at MD 180, the total is 51,500 vehicles per day.

Major subcontractors include Interlock Steelworkers Inc., Midlantic Marking Inc., Paul J. Rach Inc., Seed & Site Solutions, Traffic Systems Inc., Wagman Grooving & Grinding,

Long Fence Co., A Halcon Contractors Inc., Wilton Corporation, Olympus Painting Contractors Inc., National Bridge LLC, Redstone General Inc., Francis O. Day Co. Inc., Laytonsville Landscaping Inc., and Excell Tree Expert Co. Inc./M.G. Falton Serv.

According to Gischlar, major equipment used on the job includes graders, excavators, dump trucks, loaders, a log truck, a log skidder, Gradalls, a bunch loader, a tree feller, cranes, pavers, rollers, a bridge screed, pile drivers, generators, jackhammers, various pneumatic equipment and air compressors. CEG



