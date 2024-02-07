List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Concrete Industry Management Program Raises $1.75M at 2024 Auction at World of Concrete

    Wed February 07, 2024 - National Edition
    Concrete Industry Management


    The National Steering Committee (NSC) for the Concrete Industry Management (CIM) program — a business-intensive program that awards students with a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in Concrete Industry Management — announced it raised more than $1.75 million in gross revenue at its annual auction, held in conjunction with the World of Concrete, on Jan. 24.

    "Once again, we thank the concrete industry for their tremendous support for this year's event," said CIM Auction Committee Chairman Ben Robuck. "The outcomes of the auction highlight the significance of the CIM program to the concrete industry and the critical need for talent in leadership roles. Given the value of the items donated and the participation level, this year's auction marked a tremendous success.

    "In addition to a concrete mixer truck donated by Mack Trucks Inc. and Revolution Concrete Mixers, a concrete pump donated by Alliance Concrete Pumps, Papé Kenworth and Kenworth, a concrete mixer truck donated by Peterbilt Motors Company and Con-Tech Manufacturing and an S-485 Laser Screed donated by Somero Enterprises, we had a multitude of items targeted specifically for the concrete industry."

    "Once again, the World of Concrete show management, Informa and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers have provided us with outstanding support," said CIM Marketing Committee Chairman Brian Gallagher. "We are grateful to the numerous companies and organizations that contributed items, aiding in the success of the CIM auction."

    Live and silent auction items included cement, fly ash, aggregate, concrete saws, drills, safety equipment, training sessions, reference books and software subscriptions, sports travel packages, golf and vacation travel packages and much more.




