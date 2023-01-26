The National Steering Committee (NSC) of the Concrete Industry Management (CIM) program — a business intensive program that awards students with a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in concrete industry management — announced it raised more than $2.1 million in gross revenue at its annual auction, held in conjunction with the World of Concrete, on Jan. 18.

"Once again, we thank the concrete industry for their tremendous support for this record-breaking auction," said CIM Auction Committee Chairman Ben Robuck. "The auction results are indicative of the high value this industry places on the CIM program and the need for talented leaders in the industry.

"This year's auction was an incredible success, both in terms of the value of donated items and the auction participants. In addition to a concrete mixer truck donated by Mack Trucks Inc. and McNeilus, a truck-mounted concrete pump donated by Alliance Concrete Pumps and Papé Kenworth, a concrete mixer truck donated by Peterbilt Motors Company and Con-Tech Manufacturing and an S-485 Laser Screed donated by Somero Enterprises, we had a multitude of items targeted specifically for the concrete industry."

"Again this year, we had incredible support from the World of Concrete show management, Informa and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers," said CIM Marketing Committee Chairman Brian Gallagher. "We'd like to thank the many companies and organizations that donated items that helped us set a record."

In addition to the live auction, a silent auction also was held. This year CIM had record proceeds from the silent auction. Live and silent auction items included cement, fly ash, aggregate, concrete saws, drills, safety equipment, training sessions, reference books and software subscriptions, laptop computers, sports travel packages and golf and vacation travel packages and much more.

About CIM

Receiving tremendous support from the concrete industry, the CIM program was the first of its kind in United States — a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in concrete industry management.

Since its humble beginning, the CIM program has expanded and offered at Middle Tennessee State University, California State University, Chico, Texas State University, New Jersey Institute of Technology and South Dakota State University. Today, there are more than 1,500 graduates of the CIM program working in the industry.

The goal of the program is to produce broadly educated, articulate graduates grounded in basic construction management, who are knowledgeable of concrete technology and techniques and can manage people and systems as well as promote products or services related to the concrete industry. It entails a broad range of courses, from English and history to science and mathematics. A series of required business courses such as finance, marketing, management and business law also are taken throughout the length of the program.

The concrete-specific courses teach the fundamentals of concrete, properties and testing, concrete construction and more. All of these courses provide much more than what is simply in the text — they emphasize problem solving, quality assurance and customer satisfaction. They utilize practical case studies and an internship to make sure the student obtains real-world experience essential to starting a successful career.

Additional opportunities include on-campus socials and other events providing industry networking and professional development.

In 2012, an Executive MBA program was added by the CIM National Steering Committee. The CIM Executive MBA is specifically designed for individuals with three or more years of experience in the industry.

The CIM program has, and continues to provide, future leaders for the concrete industry.

For more information, visit www.concretedegree.com.

