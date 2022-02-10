List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Concrete Industry Management Program Releases Annual Report for 2020-2021

Thu February 10, 2022 - National Edition
Concrete Industry Management


The Concrete Industry Management (CIM) program — a business intensive program that awards students with a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in Concrete Industry Management — announced the release of its 2020 – 2021 Annual Report.

Compiled by the National Steering Committee (NSC), the report was distributed at World of Concrete in Las Vegas.

Highlights of the 2020 - 2021 CIM Annual Report include:

  • Committee reports (education, finance, marketing, auction, recruitment, membership, long-range planning and MBA program update)
  • Institutional reports from all CIM programs
  • Profiles of CIM students, graduates, faculty and industry patrons

"The CIM Annual Report is a summary of amazing achievements of the CIM programs. It reflects the commitment, dedication and effort of the CIM program leaders, faculty and students," said Brian Gallagher, chairman of the CIM marketing committee.

"Each year, I am more impressed with the quality and amount of activity completed by the CIM faculty and students."

To view the report, click here.

For more information, visit www.concretedegree.com.




