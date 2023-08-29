The Concrete Industry Management (CIM) program — a business-intensive program that awards students with a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in Concrete Industry Management — is seeking donations for its 2024 CIM Auction to be held at World of Concrete.

The auction is scheduled for Jan. 24, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The silent auction will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the live auction begins at 1 p.m.

"The proceeds from the 2024 CIM Auction will benefit the CIM National Steering Committee [NSC] and support the current CIM programs at Middle Tennessee State University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Texas State University, California State University — Chico, South Dakota State University and the Executive MBA program, as well as help fund scholarships," said Ben Robuck, chairman of the CIM auction committee.

Once again, the CIM Auction organizers are hoping for another record event in 2024. According to CIM Marketing Committee Chairman Brian Gallagher, the 2023 auction broke the record for all previous years' auctions, raising more than $2.1 million in gross revenue.

"The annual CIM Auction is a critical funding mechanism for the CIM NSC," said Gallagher. "We've been blessed with tremendous support from the concrete industry and the World of Concrete Show Management has been an amazing partner."

World of Concrete exhibits are open from Jan. 23 to 25 and seminars run Jan. 22 to 25.

Last year's auction items included two concrete mixer trucks, a truck-mounted concrete pump, a laser screed and much more. Other donated items included cement, fly ash, aggregate, concrete saws, drills, safety equipment, training sessions, reference books and software subscriptions, laptop computers, sports travel packages, golf and vacation travel packages and much more.

Those interested in donating to the auction should contact CIM Auction Committee Chairman Ben Robuck at [email protected] or 404/456-6867.

For more information, visit www.concretedegree.com.

