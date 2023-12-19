Photo courtesy of Condux International James J Radous III

Condux International announced the appointment of James J (Jim) Radous III as chief executive officer (CEO).

Radous previously held the chief revenue officer (CRO) position at Condux. He is an accomplished domestic and international business leader and came to Condux International with substantial executive level experience.

Radous' most recent appointment was as business unit vice president of Federal Signal Corporation where he provided executive leadership, strategic planning and execution across the $1B publicly traded corporation in the Environmental Safety Group.

Prior to Federal Signal Corp., he served as president and CEO of UniCarriers Americas Corporation, Marengo, Ill., and as corporate officer of UniCarriers Corporation in Tokyo, Japan. He previously served as executive vice president, sales — Americas where he led revenue generation in key areas, growing UniCarriers Americas to a top-tier supplier of material handling equipment, along with executive roles at Emerson Electric Company and Klein Tools.

Radous is ready for the challenge and sees great things for Condux International in the future.

"Condux International is a special company with a deep history. I look forward to leading it by providing solutions to both our customers and end-users, bringing this business back to the high standards the market expects from this organization. And doing it in a way that lives up to our standard of being a reliable ‘True Blue' partner.

"I also look forward to working with Ryan Schrick as part of a leadership team moving this vision forward," said Radous.

Schrick joined Condux International in July of 2023 as chief financial officer (CFO) and comes to Condux with over 20 years of financial experience working in manufacturing businesses with more than 10 years in financial leadership roles.

Schrick said, "I look forward to continuing to work with Jim and others to grow Condux and its employees in the business."

According to Condux International owner Brad Radichel, the timing is right for this appointment.

"We've made critical investments in manufacturing technology over the past several years. And now we are very pleased to promote Jim to the CEO role to help achieve our goals and execute our aspirations as an industry leading organization," Radichel said.

Today's top stories