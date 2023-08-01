The PES500 offers 5,000 lbs. max pull and for overhead and underground operations.

Condux Tesmec Inc. will display several pieces of new equipment at the Utility Expo, including a new all electric puller-tensioner, the PES500.

The PES500 offers 5,000 lbs. max pull and for overhead and underground operations. With electric motors, the need for hydraulic components such as hydraulic motors, pumps and valves is eliminated. Silent operation makes it ideal for almost any location, while the electric power system generates zero emissions. The PES500 offers an advanced user interface and remote control.

Condux Tesmec also will display recently introduced IEEE CES stringing blocks, in single and bundled configurations. Designed for stringing the pilot rope via helicopter, CES Blocks automatically position the rope in the central wheel. With the help of guides, correct positioning of the rope is maintained during stringing operations.

Aluminum alloy wheels are mounted on ball bearings. Lateral wheels feature a groove lined with a neoprene ring, while the central wheel has the groove featuring wear-proof interchangeable nylatron sectors.

Utility Expo attendees will get an opportunity to review Condux Tesmec's line of hydraulic pullers, tensioners and puller-tensioners, as well as one of the largest and most diverse selections of conductor blocks on the market. A full line of productivity-enhancing conductor stringing tools and accessories also will be on display including anti-twist rope, reel winders, reel stands and more.

For more information, visit www.conduxtesmec.com.

Today's top stories