List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    ConExpo-Con/AGG Champions Mental Health With CIASP Donation

    Wed May 29, 2024 - National Edition
    AEM


    Shutterstock photo

    During Mental Health Awareness Month, ConExpo-Con/AGG is demonstrating its commitment to construction professionals by donating $5,000 to the Construction Industry Alliance for Suicide Prevention (CIASP), supporting their initiatives in mental health within the construction sector.

    "CIASP estimates 10 to 12 construction workers die by suicide every day," said Dana Wuesthoff, ConExpo-Con/AGG show director. "From the educational content at our events, to informative articles on our website, and now this contribution, ConExpo-Con/AGG is committed to tackling this statistic and supporting our industry."

    Founded by the Construction Financial Management Association (CFMA) in 2016, the CIASP's mission is to dismantle the stigma attached to mental health within the industry. By 2018, it evolved into an independent 501(c)(3) entity, focusing on suicide prevention awareness, providing essential resources and fostering a community committed to eliminating suicides in construction. To donate to CIASP, click here.

    ConExpo-Con/AGG also created a comprehensive resource hub, where employers and employees can access valuable resources.

    The ConExpo-Con/AGG 365 newsletter will feature content about mental health over the course of the next few months. While these topics can be challenging, we want to remind you about one underlying feature: hope.

    The newsletter will tackle topics related to suicide, PTSD and other mental health conditions that are prevalent in the construction industry. There are resources to help — whether you need help yourself or want to help a friend. Where there is help, there is hope. One way to attack the mental health stigma is by telling your story.

    If you are in a mental health crisis, call or text 988 to speak to a crisis counselor now. You can also text HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line and speak to a live, trained crisis counselor. Learn more about the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline 988.




    Today's top stories

    Lone Star Constructors Progressing On I-35E in Texas

    Volvo Unveils Major Updates With New Series of Excavators

    Rugged Terrain Makes Project a Challenge

    Jensen Oversees LA DOTD's Caddo Lake Bridge Replacement

    To Better Manage Extreme Rainfall, NYC Invests $128M to Add Storm Sewers

    AED Welcomes Jacob Asare to Government Affairs Team

    Remastered SkyTrak 8042 Telehandler Offers More Features, Capabilities —Without Compromise

    New AED Chairman Ready to Help Chart Industry's Future



     

    Read more about...

    Business News ConExpo Health and Safety Philanthropy






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA