During Mental Health Awareness Month, ConExpo-Con/AGG is demonstrating its commitment to construction professionals by donating $5,000 to the Construction Industry Alliance for Suicide Prevention (CIASP), supporting their initiatives in mental health within the construction sector.

"CIASP estimates 10 to 12 construction workers die by suicide every day," said Dana Wuesthoff, ConExpo-Con/AGG show director. "From the educational content at our events, to informative articles on our website, and now this contribution, ConExpo-Con/AGG is committed to tackling this statistic and supporting our industry."

Founded by the Construction Financial Management Association (CFMA) in 2016, the CIASP's mission is to dismantle the stigma attached to mental health within the industry. By 2018, it evolved into an independent 501(c)(3) entity, focusing on suicide prevention awareness, providing essential resources and fostering a community committed to eliminating suicides in construction. To donate to CIASP, click here.

ConExpo-Con/AGG also created a comprehensive resource hub, where employers and employees can access valuable resources.

The ConExpo-Con/AGG 365 newsletter will feature content about mental health over the course of the next few months. While these topics can be challenging, we want to remind you about one underlying feature: hope.

The newsletter will tackle topics related to suicide, PTSD and other mental health conditions that are prevalent in the construction industry. There are resources to help — whether you need help yourself or want to help a friend. Where there is help, there is hope. One way to attack the mental health stigma is by telling your story.

If you are in a mental health crisis, call or text 988 to speak to a crisis counselor now. You can also text HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line and speak to a live, trained crisis counselor. Learn more about the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline 988.

