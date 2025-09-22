Trimble showcases connected utilities solutions at The Utility Expo 2025, offering machine control, GNSS positioning, estimating, operations, integration, financial management, visualization and augmented reality tools for enhanced efficiency and compliance across the asset lifecycle. Booth N1012 provides product demos and expert insights.

At The Utility Expo, Oct. 7-9, 2025, in Louisville, Ky., Trimble will feature its connected workflows and solutions for the utilities industry.

Trimble Booth N1012 on the show floor is where visitors will be guided through product demonstrations and have their questions answered about the technologies empowering the utilities industry with data collection, modeling and collaboration. They also will gain insights on estimating, operations, visualization, positioning and financial and project management. These solutions connect workflows, people and data and enhance efficiency, accuracy and compliance across the entire asset lifecycle.

Trimble solutions on display will include:

● Machine control — Trimble Earthworks, with 3D control, provides accuracy and efficiency in earthmoving operations, while Trimble Siteworks Machine Guidance enables guidance and layout for compact track loaders and excavators and Trimble Groundworks is specifically designed for piling and drilling during operations, according to Trimble.

● GNSS — Trimble Catalyst DA2 GNSS positioning service, combined with Trimble TerraFlex field software, drives immediate productivity in the field and delivers trusted accuracy essential for high-accuracy mobile GIS workflows that integrate with GIS systems, according to Trimble.

● Estimating and operations — The B2W Software platform from Trimble includes specialized, connected applications for utility construction estimating, resource scheduling, performance tracking and equipment maintenance.

● Integration and collaboration — Teams can share and access project information in real-time through Trimble Connect, a cloud-based collaboration platform.

● Financial management — Viewpoint Vista and Spectrum solutions from Trimble deliver comprehensive financial management capabilities including differentiating opportunities to integrate with Trimble estimating, operations, payment and material management solutions.

● Visualization and analysis — Trimble Business Center provides tools for processing and analyzing geospatial data, enabling detailed visualization and reporting.

● Augmented reality — The Trimble SiteVision augmented reality system allows users to visualize 3D models in real-world contexts, spot discrepancies between design and existing conditions (above and below ground) and collect field data efficiently using Trimble Catalyst. All real-world data seamlessly transfers to the cloud via Trimble Connect, a collaborative data environment enabling real-time decision-making.

