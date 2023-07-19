List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    CONNEX South Carolina Available to South Carolina Manufacturers

    Wed July 19, 2023 - Southeast Edition
    South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance & AEM


    (L-R): Brian Bieller, president, BOMAG Americas; South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster; and Kip Eideberg, senior vice president, Government and Industry Relations, Association of Equipment Manufacturers, tour BOMAG Americas in Ridgeway, S.C., on July 18, 2023. (BOMAG Americas photo)
    (L-R): Brian Bieller, president, BOMAG Americas; South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster; and Kip Eideberg, senior vice president, Government and Industry Relations, Association of Equipment Manufacturers, tour BOMAG Americas in Ridgeway, S.C., on July 18, 2023. (BOMAG Americas photo)
    (L-R): Brian Bieller, president, BOMAG Americas; South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster; and Kip Eideberg, senior vice president, Government and Industry Relations, Association of Equipment Manufacturers, tour BOMAG Americas in Ridgeway, S.C., on July 18, 2023. (BOMAG Americas photo) Brian Bieller (L), president, BOMAG Americas, and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster tour BOMAG Americas in Ridgeway, S.C., on July 18, 2023. (BOMAG Americas photo) South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) speaks during the launch of CONNEX South Carolina at a press conference hosted by BOMAG Americas in Ridgeway, S.C. (BOMAG Americas photo) (L-R) are: Cole Renken, BOMAG Americas; Katrina Bishop, Association of Equipment Manufacturers; David Calder, Calder Brothers Corporation; Glen Calder, Calder Brothers Corporation; South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster; Brian Bieller, BOMAG Americas; Chris Colwell, BOMAG Americas; Wayne Calder, Calder Brothers Corporation; Kip Eideberg, Association of Equipment Manufacturers; Shellie Larranaga, Dynapac North America; and Rob Mueckler, FAYAT North America. (BOMAG Americas photo) South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (L) and Brian Bieller, president, Bomag Americas. Inc. (BOMAG Americas photo)

    Gov. Henry McMaster, alongside leadership from South Carolina's business community, announced the launch of CONNEX South Carolina, a free online platform that provides one-stop access to manufacturers in the state to connect with each other, find local suppliers, discover new business opportunities and manage their supply chains.

    The database, CONNEX Marketplace, allows manufacturers to create company profiles and include pertinent information such as certifications, Small Business Administration designations, manufacturing capabilities and equipment, and much more. The platform features an Exchange Center in which manufacturers can post and respond to business opportunities with companies in South Carolina and around the nation.

    "South Carolina is recognized around the world as a manufacturing state, therefore, we must do all we can to provide our manufacturing industry with the advantages and resources needed to continue to build upon our sterling reputation," said McMaster.

    "With CONNEX South Carolina, we will be able to provide equipment manufacturing companies like BOMAG America with the tools needed to optimize efficiency and ultimately help drive South Carolina's economy to even greater heights."

    The CONNEX South Carolina platform is made available to South Carolina manufacturers, at no cost, through a partnership of the South Carolina Manufacturing Extension Partnership (SCMEP), the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance (SCMA) and the South Carolina Department of Commerce. Created by i5 Services, CONNEX Marketplace was developed more than a decade ago to connect the United States manufacturing supply chain and enhance companies' ability to keep manufacturing solutions locally sourced.

    The manufacturing industry has a significant economic impact in South Carolina. A 2021 economic impact study from SC Future Makers revealed that:

    • The economic impact of manufacturing on the state of South Carolina is estimated to be between $194 billion and $206 billion annually;
    • Manufacturing supports, either directly or indirectly, over 30 percent of all jobs in South Carolina, making it among the state's largest industry sectors;
    • Manufacturing is a significant job creator with a multiplier effect of 1:4;
    • 38 percent of South Carolina's General Fund comes from manufacturing;
    • 16 percent of South Carolina's GDP is associated with manufacturing.

    "It was an honor to host Governor McMaster at BOMAG Americas for the launch of CONNEX South Carolina. BOMAG is proud to deliver state of the art roadbuilding equipment to pave the way for more efficient and safer roads, bridges and highways," said Brian Bieller, president, BOMAG Americas.

    "This 21st century supply chain solution will help address deficiencies and speed up production timelines. BOMAG's operations are supported by a global supply chain, but manufacturers must be agile and ready to pivot when facing shipping constraints, workforce shortages, or other delays that impact our component and parts inventory. I thank Governor McMaster for his innovative solution to address manufacturing challenges, while allowing BOMAG to further its investment in the South Carolina economy through a local supply chain."

    Manufacturers can access the portal at www.scmep.org/connex or by emailing [email protected].

    For more information, visit www.scmep.org and www.myscma.com




    Today's top stories

    MoDOT Bundles I-55 Bridge Projects in St. Louis, Missouri

    VIDEO: New England Patriots Near Goal Line in Completing Gillette Stadium Upgrades

    Philadelphia Historic First Bank Building Gets $22.2M From Feds for Rehab Project

    Elford Inc. Building $60M Franklin Crisis Care Center

    Record Earnings for Volvo Construction Equipment in Q2 2023

    Maverick Environmental Merges With Grand Equipment Co.

    Illinois Land Improvement Contractors Association Hosts OSHA Trench Safety Training

    RES Auction Services Holds Equipment Sale in Wooster, Ohio



     

    Read more about...

    Bomag Government South Carolina Technology






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA