(L-R): Brian Bieller, president, BOMAG Americas; South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster; and Kip Eideberg, senior vice president, Government and Industry Relations, Association of Equipment Manufacturers, tour BOMAG Americas in Ridgeway, S.C., on July 18, 2023. (BOMAG Americas photo)

Gov. Henry McMaster, alongside leadership from South Carolina's business community, announced the launch of CONNEX South Carolina, a free online platform that provides one-stop access to manufacturers in the state to connect with each other, find local suppliers, discover new business opportunities and manage their supply chains.

The database, CONNEX Marketplace, allows manufacturers to create company profiles and include pertinent information such as certifications, Small Business Administration designations, manufacturing capabilities and equipment, and much more. The platform features an Exchange Center in which manufacturers can post and respond to business opportunities with companies in South Carolina and around the nation.

"South Carolina is recognized around the world as a manufacturing state, therefore, we must do all we can to provide our manufacturing industry with the advantages and resources needed to continue to build upon our sterling reputation," said McMaster.

"With CONNEX South Carolina, we will be able to provide equipment manufacturing companies like BOMAG America with the tools needed to optimize efficiency and ultimately help drive South Carolina's economy to even greater heights."

The CONNEX South Carolina platform is made available to South Carolina manufacturers, at no cost, through a partnership of the South Carolina Manufacturing Extension Partnership (SCMEP), the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance (SCMA) and the South Carolina Department of Commerce. Created by i5 Services, CONNEX Marketplace was developed more than a decade ago to connect the United States manufacturing supply chain and enhance companies' ability to keep manufacturing solutions locally sourced.

The manufacturing industry has a significant economic impact in South Carolina. A 2021 economic impact study from SC Future Makers revealed that:

The economic impact of manufacturing on the state of South Carolina is estimated to be between $194 billion and $206 billion annually;

Manufacturing supports, either directly or indirectly, over 30 percent of all jobs in South Carolina, making it among the state's largest industry sectors;

Manufacturing is a significant job creator with a multiplier effect of 1:4;

38 percent of South Carolina's General Fund comes from manufacturing;

16 percent of South Carolina's GDP is associated with manufacturing.

"It was an honor to host Governor McMaster at BOMAG Americas for the launch of CONNEX South Carolina. BOMAG is proud to deliver state of the art roadbuilding equipment to pave the way for more efficient and safer roads, bridges and highways," said Brian Bieller, president, BOMAG Americas.

"This 21st century supply chain solution will help address deficiencies and speed up production timelines. BOMAG's operations are supported by a global supply chain, but manufacturers must be agile and ready to pivot when facing shipping constraints, workforce shortages, or other delays that impact our component and parts inventory. I thank Governor McMaster for his innovative solution to address manufacturing challenges, while allowing BOMAG to further its investment in the South Carolina economy through a local supply chain."

Manufacturers can access the portal at www.scmep.org/connex or by emailing [email protected].

For more information, visit www.scmep.org and www.myscma.com

Today's top stories