--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Generators / Gen Sets / Engines Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Submit a Classified Listing Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Consignments Rolling into Orlando for Ritchie Bros. Big February Auction

Mon February 03, 2020 - National Edition
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers


Consignments are steadily rolling in and traffic to the Ritchie Bros. website is building rapidly in anticipation of the company's annual auction. Bidders from 105 countries have already completed nearly 300,000 searches for equipment selling in Orlando, while overall traffic to Ritchie Bros.' Orlando web pages is up 48 percent year over year.

"Bidder registrations and web traffic are both up from the record levels we saw for Orlando last year, which bodes very well for our consignors," said Jake Lawson, senior vice president, sales, Ritchie Bros.

"We have equipment being sold for owners across the United States — 11,000 items and counting — but there's still room. It's not too late to get your equipment in too. Contact us today, as the more time we have to market your gear to the world, the better. We have a number of different contract options, including the option of selling virtually without transporting assets to our yard."

Over the past few years Ritchie Bros. has increased its investment on data analytics to improve its understanding of supply and demand dynamics in the used equipment market.

"Our machine learning-based mix adjusted price indices have shown stable pricing in Q4 in used U.S. construction equipment," said Ken Calhoon, vice president, data analytics, Ritchie Bros. "Additionally, the strength we are seeing in our proprietary buyer demand index and early bidder registration numbers — up 37 percent from last year — indicates that demand remains robust for construction equipment. This is in line with the growth we are seeing in U.S. public construction, up 12.4 percent YoY at the last reading, and the strongest growth since 2007."

Ritchie Bros. Orlando auction will be held over six days (Feb. 17 – 22), with equipment from more than 800 owners, including Ring Power, Kelly Tractor, Dozier Crane and more. Equipment highlights include 580+ excavators, 290+ skid steers, 250+ loaders, 210+ dozers, 120+ articulated dump trucks, 85+ cranes, 310+ aerial work platforms, 560+ truck tractors, 50+ farm tractors, and more. Top manufacturers include Caterpillar, Peterbilt, Freightliner, Kenworth and John Deere. All items will be sold without minimum bids or reserve prices.

Bids in the auction can be made via PriorityBid days ahead of the auction, online through Ritchie Bros. mobile application, in person at the auction site, or online in real time at rbauction.com.

For more information, call 866/559-9291or visit rbauction.com/Orlando2020.


 

Read more about...

Auctions Events Florida Auctions Orlando Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers