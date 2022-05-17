List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Construction Commences On Utah's Brand New Temple

Tue May 17, 2022 - West Edition #11
KSL News


A ceremonial groundbreaking for the Lindon Utah Temple was performed on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Lindon Utah Temple photo)
A ceremonial groundbreaking for the Lindon Utah Temple was performed on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Lindon Utah Temple photo)
A ceremonial groundbreaking for the Lindon Utah Temple was performed on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Lindon Utah Temple photo) The three-story structure will be approximately 81,000 sq. ft.

Construction activity is in full swing at the Lindon Utah Temple site where heavy machinery is clearing and grading the ground ahead of excavation for the temple foundation. A chain-link construction fence has been erected around the entire site and trailers have been set up on the northwest extension of the property.

The temple will be constructed adjacent to Oak Canyon Junior High School and in the vicinity of Rocky Mountain Elementary. It also will be near a Latter-day Saint meetinghouse and a few blocks from the church's Lindon Shared-Stake Family History Center.

The temple is one of three under construction in Utah County — the others being the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple and the Orem Utah Temple.

A ceremonial groundbreaking for the Lindon Utah Temple was performed on Saturday, April 23, 2022. The meeting portion of the event was held in a nearby meetinghouse where Elder Kevin W. Pearson, president of the Utah Area, presided and conducted.

"May the construction of Thy holy house here in Lindon continue to bless this community with peace, love and unity," said Pearson.

Shovelfuls of dirt were turned under a tent on the temple site at 800 East and Center Street in Lindon. The three-story structure will be approximately 81,000 sq. ft.

The Lindon Utah Temple was announced in October 2020 by Church President Russell M. Nelson.

The three-story temple is the seventh temple in Utah County.

Utah, the Church's world headquarters, is home to 2.2 million members, approximately two-thirds of the state's population of 3.4 million people. The Beehive state has 28 temples announced, under construction, under renovation or in operation. The other temples include the Bountiful, Brigham City, Cedar City, Deseret Peak, Draper, Ephraim, Heber Valley, Jordan River, Layton, Lindon, Logan, Manti, Monticello, Mount Timpanogos, Ogden, Oquirrh Mountain, Orem, Payson, Provo City Center, Provo, Red Cliffs, Salt Lake, Saratoga Springs, Smithfield, St. George, Syracuse, Taylorsville and Vernal Utah Temples.




Today's top stories

C.W. Matthews Expects to Complete $111M Phase 2 of Jackson County Project in Coming Months

Altorfer Kicks Off Caterpillar's 2022-2023 Operator Challenge

Merlo P72.10PLUS Moves Heavy Loads

ConExpo-Con/AGG, IFPE Bring Success to Firms Globally

New Bridge Under Construction in Pittsburgh to Replace Collapsed Structure

Alabama to Get Inpatient Mental Health Facility in Morgan County in 2023

Boston Residents Brace for More Traffic From $157M Repairs to Sumner Tunnel

Customer Day at Liebherr: Expanded Operations, Expanded Solutions



 

Read more about...

development Utah






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ 2a06:98c0:3600::103 \\ Ashburn \\ VA