Photo courtesy of TxDOT Construction included in the latest TDLR filing is expected to begin December 2

Construction crews are performing a massive amount of work on Interstate 35 and that work is expected to continiue over the next decade.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of March 2033, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) filing.

The TDLR filing said Central Texas will be getting a nearly $531 million makeover later this year for one if its highways.

This southernmost segment of construction is a part of the $4.5 billion I-35 Capital Express Central project in Austin which began this month, a spokesperson from the TxDOT told MySA. CapEx Central aims to improve an 8-mi. stretch along I-35 between U.S. 290 East and SH 71/Ben White Boulevard, according to a project website.

Construction included in the latest TDLR filing is expected to begin December 2 and the scope of the work will be on I-35 from Holly Street to U.S. 290 west and SH 71. Builders plan to reconstruct I-35 by adding two northbound and southbound non-toll lanes, as well as bypass lanes, new structures, drainage and shared used paths. The project also includes reconstructing intersections, ramps, general purpose lanes and frontage roads.

The city of Austin is paying for a redesign on parts of the project, such as caps and bridges with amenities, including parks, community buildings, or coffee shops, on top. It's projected to cost roughly $800 million.

This project is serving approximately 308,158 sq. ft. of road in the next decade. The overall I-35 CapEx project's plan for improving the roadway is to remove the existing I-highway decks, lower the roadway and add two non-tolled high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) managed lanes in each direction along I-35 from U.S. 290 East to SH 71/Ben White Boulevard.

It also will reconstruct east-west cross-street bridges, add pedestrian and bicycle paths and make additional safety and mobility improvements within the project limits.

Photo courtesy of TxDOT

Today's top stories