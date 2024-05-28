List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Construction On Texas I-35 Will Last Until 2033

    Tue May 28, 2024 - West Edition #11
    MySanAntonio. com


    Construction included in the latest TDLR filing is expected to begin December 2
    Photo courtesy of TxDOT
    Construction included in the latest TDLR filing is expected to begin December 2
    Construction included in the latest TDLR filing is expected to begin December 2   (Photo courtesy of TxDOT) The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) filing says the construction is expected to be completed by the end of March 2033.   (Photo courtesy of TxDOT) This southernmost segment of construction is a part of the $4.5 billion I-35 Capital Express Central project in Austin slated to begin in June.   (Photo courtesy of TxDOT)

    Construction crews are performing a massive amount of work on Interstate 35 and that work is expected to continiue over the next decade.

    Construction is expected to be completed by the end of March 2033, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) filing.

    The TDLR filing said Central Texas will be getting a nearly $531 million makeover later this year for one if its highways.

    This southernmost segment of construction is a part of the $4.5 billion I-35 Capital Express Central project in Austin which began this month, a spokesperson from the TxDOT told MySA. CapEx Central aims to improve an 8-mi. stretch along I-35 between U.S. 290 East and SH 71/Ben White Boulevard, according to a project website.

    Construction included in the latest TDLR filing is expected to begin December 2 and the scope of the work will be on I-35 from Holly Street to U.S. 290 west and SH 71. Builders plan to reconstruct I-35 by adding two northbound and southbound non-toll lanes, as well as bypass lanes, new structures, drainage and shared used paths. The project also includes reconstructing intersections, ramps, general purpose lanes and frontage roads.

    The city of Austin is paying for a redesign on parts of the project, such as caps and bridges with amenities, including parks, community buildings, or coffee shops, on top. It's projected to cost roughly $800 million.

    This project is serving approximately 308,158 sq. ft. of road in the next decade. The overall I-35 CapEx project's plan for improving the roadway is to remove the existing I-highway decks, lower the roadway and add two non-tolled high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) managed lanes in each direction along I-35 from U.S. 290 East to SH 71/Ben White Boulevard.

    It also will reconstruct east-west cross-street bridges, add pedestrian and bicycle paths and make additional safety and mobility improvements within the project limits.

    Photo courtesy of TxDOT




    Today's top stories

    Lone Star Constructors Progressing On I-35E in Texas

    Jensen Oversees LA DOTD's Caddo Lake Bridge Replacement

    VIDEO: Crews Place Arch On Peoria's McClugage Bridge

    AI: The Road to Efficiency

    Liebherr Hosts Newport News Family Day

    Volvo CE Shares Latest Electrification, Innovation News at ACT Expo

    Tennessee Valley Authority Moved 3,200 Tons of Rock to Restore River Island Ecosystem

    Renovations Likely to Begin in March 2025 On Chattanooga's Historic Walnut Street Bridge



     

    Read more about...

    Infrastructure TEXAS Texas Department of Transportation






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA