Construction is under way to build a 300MW data center next to the Wolf Hollow Generating Station in Granbury, in Hook County. (Photo courtesy of Compute North.)

Compute North is building a 300MW data center at a gas-fired power plant in Texas.

The blockchain & HPC data center firm has announced that construction is under way to build a 300MW data center next to the Wolf Hollow Generating Station in Granbury, in Hook County.

"Compute North is excited to see construction moving forward on our latest facility," said Dave Perrill, CEO and co-founder of Compute North. "We are developing the next generation of data centers meeting the unprecedented needs of next-generation technology at a time when the demand for energy efficiency and stabilizing the energy grid has never been higher. We are committed to continued innovation to support timely demand response solutions, and we work closely with our energy partners to support local energy dynamics."

Compute North said the site is scalable up to 600MW. It added that as the facility is colocated directly at the power source — its modular containers will be behind the meter — it can provide grid-balancing services to the Energy Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT).

"Granbury is excited to have a new employer in the neighborhood," said Granbury City Manager Chris Coffman. "Not only will Compute North bring quality jobs to our area, but they also bring an engaged corporate partner by supporting existing non-profits and being part of the community,"

Commissioned in August 2003, Wolf Hollow Generating Station began as a 788.4MW gas-fired power plant. Exelon Energy acquired the site in 2011 for $305 million, but the site is now owned by Constellation Energy after the company was split earlier this year. The site was expanded in 2017 and Wolf Hollow II now offers 1,115MW of power generation.

Compute North raised $385 million in February 2022 in a Series C funding round co-led by Mercuria and Generate Capital with additional investors including National Grid Partners. The company has facilities in operation or development in Nebraska, North Carolina, South Dakota and Texas. CEG

