Last year, earthwork was completed on more than 2.5 mi. of the new alignment, putting the project at approximately 30 percent complete. More than $17 million has been spent so far on the project. (Photo courtesy of Idaho Transportation Department.)

The 2023 construction season began in February for U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow. Work started near Eid Road and will include building a rock embankment for the site of the two new bridges and excavation on the north side of Reisenauer Hill. Controlled blasting is expected to resume weekly and continue throughout the spring.

Work in 2023 and 2024 will see the construction of two bridges over Eid Road and pave the new set of lanes. Each season of construction will generally occur between April and October.

Last year, earthwork was completed on more than 2.5 mi. of the new alignment, putting the project at about 30 percent complete. More than $17 million has been spent so far on the project.

Expanding the highway to four lanes on a new alignment will not only add capacity and reduce travel times, but also significantly improve safety.

It is anticipated that drivers will be able to take the new route in fall 2024.

Design Details

Approximately 6.5 mi. of highway will be expanded to four lanes divided by a 34-ft. median in the rural section. Shoulders will be widened, curves will be made easier to navigate and the grade will be less steep. New ditches will keep precipitation from gathering on the roadway, and a 30-ft. clear zone will provide a safe area if a vehicle goes off the road. County road intersections will have right and left turn lanes and some current access points will be combined to limit the number of new intersections and driveways. In the urban section just south of Moscow, a center turn lane, curbs, gutters and sidewalks will be added.

Project Funding

As part of Gov. Brad Little's Leading Idaho initiative, the 2021 Idaho Legislature dedicated $126 million of one¬time funds from Idaho's budget surplus to transportation projects statewide. The funds were split 60/40 between ITD and local jurisdictions. This project is partially paid for with ITD's portion of the funds that will accelerate projects to replace bridges, restore pavements, and improve mobility in communities across Idaho.

About Project

The new alignment will tie in at Reisenauer Hill, where the current four-lane section ends and reconnect near the grain bins on the south end of Moscow.

Compared to the existing route, after construction, U.S. 95 will ascend at a gentler grade up Reisenauer Hill to the prairie below Paradise Ridge. The highway will cut through small hills below the ridge to maintain a consistent grade, cross over Eid Road via two bridges and descend into Moscow.

Generally, U.S. 95 will be shifted to the east less than three-quarters of a mile and ITD is in the process of relinquishing its jurisdiction of what will be old U.S. 95 to North Latah Highway District.

With a flatter grade and fewer approaches, the new route will provide safer travel between Moscow and Lewiston.

For more information about the project, visit itdprojects.org/us95thorncreektomoscow.

Today's top stories