Construction vs. Cancer Hosts Event in Las Vegas

Wed February 12, 2020 - West Edition #4
American Cancer Society


This year’s event will be held Feb. 29, on the grounds of the Silverton Casino, Las Vegas. Created for pediatric cancer patients and all of their supporters, the event gives Las Vegas children an exclusive opportunity to operate heavy machinery.

Southern Nevada's leading construction companies will hold the 3rd Annual Construction vs. Cancer Event on Satuday, Feb. 29, 2020 on the grounds of the Silverton Casino.

General admission for the event (between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) is provided free of charge to the public. The event grounds are in the west parking lot at the Silverton Casino, 3333 Blue Diamond Road with parking available in the main parking garage at no cost.

Created for pediatric cancer patients and all of their supporters, the event gives Las Vegas children an exclusive opportunity to operate heavy machinery, including backhoes, diggers, and excavators, all under expert supervision.

More than 2,500 big and little construction "operators" are expected to attend this unique fundraiser for The American Cancer Society.

A portion of the funds from the event provide funding for pediatric cancer research and for a Patient Navigator at the Cure 4 the Kids Foundation. Since 2018, more than 200 children and caregivers have met with the Patient Navigator for a Complete Care Plan Review and evaluation of educational needs.

"Everyone in Southern Nevada is affected by cancer," said Guy Martin, president of Martin Harris Construction. "Now is the time for the Construction Industry to step up and do our part to fight this devastating disease. The Associates of Martin Harris Construction invite our Industry Partners and Peers to step up and really make a difference in the fight against this disease during the 2020 Construction vs. Cancer event."

Construction vs. Cancer provides a festive, fair-like atmosphere for all attendees. Sponsors and attendees will be "hard hats" for the day, helping operate heavy construction equipment at this family event. The 2020 event will feature a Scaffolding Lookout Tower, numerous Kid Zone Activities and live entertainment on the Main Stage including a performance by magician, David Goldrake. Last year's hit children's swag bags generously provided by Las Vegas' Re-Bath also will be returning, as well as visits and exhibits by local first responders from the Las Vegas Metro Police and the California Highway Patrol.



