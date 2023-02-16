Construction crews from E.R. Snell have ramped up construction activities with the next phases of the $500 million I-16/I-75 Interchange Improvement Project in Macon-Bibb County. (Photo courtesy of Georgia Department of Transportation.)

Contractors for the Georgia Dept. of Transportation (GDOT) — including ER Snell — have started to continue construction activities related to the I-16/I-75 Interchange Improvement Project in Macon-Bibb County.

After C.W. Matthews completed Phase 1 of the $500 project, which covered the area of I-16 from the I-16/ I-75 split to the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard exit, crews from E.R. Snell now are executing Phases 2 and 3, which cover the area of I-75 from Hardeman Avenue to I-16 eastbound.

Work for this portion of the project includes:

Continue construction of Riverside Bridge approaches, roadway and pipe installation;

Continue construction of the Walnut Street bridge over I-75;

Continue demolition and removal of the existing I-16 westbound and I-75 northbound and southbound bridges;

Construction of MSE (retaining) walls along I-75 northbound and southbound and at other locations throughout the project continues;

Construction of concrete sound and visual walls along I-75 northbound and southbound continues;

Continue demolition of the existing pavement on the left lanes of I-75 northbound from Hardeman Avenue to north of the Riverside Bridge; and

Continue concrete paving for new I-75 northbound and southbound roadways, and new I-75 southbound ramp to new I-16 eastbound.

Crews began the newest phases of construction on Feb. 10.

Phases 4, 5: From I-16 WB/I-75 to Walnut Creek

Work for these phases consists of:

Continue construction of bridge substructures for I-16 Spring Street entrance and exit ramps;

Continue construction of new Second Street bridge substructure;

Continue construction of one new I-16 westbound bridge substructure and two superstructures;

Continue construction of two new I-16 eastbound bridge substructures;

Pouring bridge deck spans and edge beams on new I-16 eastbound bridge superstructure;

Continue construction of two new I-16 westbound entrance ramps;

Continue demolition of bridge ramp to I-16 eastbound;

Continue construction of new MSE (retaining) walls along I-75 northbound and southbound and other walls throughout the project; and

Installing pipe and other drainage structures throughout the project area.

Contracting crews and members from GDOT currently are evaluating project area for remaining work items of Phase 1.

Overall, the I-16/I-75 Interchange Improvement project will enhance safety and mobility of the interchange by widening and reconstructing I-75 from Hardeman Avenue to Pierce Avenue and I-16 from I-75 to Walnut Creek within the city of Macon and Macon-Bibb County. This project represents a $500 million investment in the city, the Middle Georgia region and the state's transportation system and will support Georgia's growing freight and logistics industry.

More specficially, the project aims to construct additional interstate lanes, wider shoulder lanes and additional on- and off-ramps. A new collector/distributor (CD) road system will be constructed parallel to both I-16 and I-75, which will allow additional non-interstate traffic capacity. Modifications will be made to bridges and surface streets within the project area to accommodate the additional interstate and CD lanes. These surface street improvements will add or expand dedicated turn lanes, which will reduce congestion and improve mobility for commuter traffic.

Phases Complete

Phase 1: I-16 Eastbound — Improved approximately 1.5 mi. of I-16 EB between I-75 and Coliseum Drive. Phase 1 construction contract was awarded to C.W. Matthews, low bid at $70 million.

This portion was completed in summer 2022. Roadwork included operational improvements to I-16 WB at the Spring Street interchange. These improvements eliminated the existing weave and improve safety on I-16 EB between I-75 and Spring Street. Crews also closed the Spring Street loop ramp and constructed the I-16 EB collector distributor (CD) road between I-75 and Spring Street.

Pleasant Hill Community

Phase 1B — Involved the mitigation improvements to the Pleasant Hill Neighborhood on each side of the I-75 corridor. The Phase 1B construction contract was awarded to E.R. Snell for $13 million.

This portion of the project was completed in spring 2018. Roadwork included the relocation and rehabilitation of home to seven vacant lots and building 17 new residential structures throughout the community; created a linear park that includes green space and multi-use trail, lighting and information kiosks along the east side of I-75; created the Jefferson Long Park on the west side of I-75; the boyhood home of Little Richard, the Penniman House, was relocated adjacent to the Jefferson Long Park and serves as a community resource center, where specially created mobile interpretative panels are now displayed; constructed noise and visual walls along I-75 within Pleasant Hill; replaced the David Lucas Pedestrian bridge, transformed an existing open drainage ditch into a grass-covered culvert and streetscaping (resurfacing and sidewalk rehabilitation) throughout the community; and the closure of Frontage Road between First and Second Streets to be used as greenspace access to pedestrian bridge.

