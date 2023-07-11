List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Contractors Association of West Virginia Elects New Officers

    Tue July 11, 2023 - Northeast Edition
    Contractors Association of West Virginia


    Tim Spradling
    Tim Spradling

    Tim Spradling, president, Benchmark Construction Company Inc., Hurricane, W. Va., has been elected president of the Contractors Association of West Virginia (CAWV). He replaces James Ridgeway, president, March-Westin Company Inc., Morgantown, W. Va., who will serve on the board of directors as immediate past president.

    Serving with Spradling as officers of the CAWV for the coming year are:

    • Matt Farley, vice president, Vecellio & Grogan Inc., Beckley, W. Va., senior vice president;
    • James W. Dailey III, president, W. Harley Miller Contractors Inc., Martinsburg, W. Va., vice president;
    • Mark Urso, president, Bear Contracting LLC, Bridgeport, W. Va., treasurer; and
    • Shannon Hapuarachy, vice president, SMH Construction Company Inc., Beckley, W. Va., secretary.

    Derick Foster, president, Paramount Builders LLC, St. Albans, W. Va.; Jason Kitzmiller, president, ALL Construction Inc., Mt. Storm, W. Va.; and James Scott Pierson, project manager, Triton Construction Inc., St. Albans, W. Va., were elected directors to serve on the board.

    In addition, CAWV has elected chairs of the four occupational divisions.

    • Building Division Chairman: Courtney Persinger, president, Persinger & Associates Inc., Charleston, W. Va.;
    • Highway/Heavy Division Chairman: Ryan Cocco, regional manager, Kokosing Construction Company Inc., Westerville, Ohio;
    • Utilities Division Chairman: Brandon Duriez, vice president, Snyder Environmental Services, Kearneysville, W. Va.;
    • Associate Division Chair: Mimi Rainero Coles, vice president of marketing and business development, Permatile Concrete Products Company, Bristol, Va.; and
    • Associate Division Vice Chair: Brant Moorhead, principal, The Rodeheaver Group, P.C., Morgantown, W. Va.

    The CAWV, which is celebrating its 100-year anniversary in 2023, represents over 475 businesses in the highway, utility and building contracting industry throughout West Virginia.

    For more information, visit www.cawv.org.




