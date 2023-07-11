Our Main Office
Tue July 11, 2023 - Northeast Edition
Tim Spradling, president, Benchmark Construction Company Inc., Hurricane, W. Va., has been elected president of the Contractors Association of West Virginia (CAWV). He replaces James Ridgeway, president, March-Westin Company Inc., Morgantown, W. Va., who will serve on the board of directors as immediate past president.
Serving with Spradling as officers of the CAWV for the coming year are:
Derick Foster, president, Paramount Builders LLC, St. Albans, W. Va.; Jason Kitzmiller, president, ALL Construction Inc., Mt. Storm, W. Va.; and James Scott Pierson, project manager, Triton Construction Inc., St. Albans, W. Va., were elected directors to serve on the board.
In addition, CAWV has elected chairs of the four occupational divisions.
The CAWV, which is celebrating its 100-year anniversary in 2023, represents over 475 businesses in the highway, utility and building contracting industry throughout West Virginia.
For more information, visit www.cawv.org.