Zack Manz (L), president of Contractors Equipment Company Inc., and Peter Baschmann of Baschmann Services Inc. announce the acquisition of Baschmann Services Inc.

Zachary Manz, president of Contractors Equipment Companies Inc., recently announced that his company, which also includes Contractors Sales Company in Albany and Middletown, N.Y., has acquired the shares of Baschmann Services Inc. in Elma, N.Y.

Baschmann Services Inc. is a 36-year-old heavy construction equipment and aggregate equipment dealership that was established in 1986 by Peter Baschmann and his wife, Cindy. The company has two divisions – earthmoving and excavating – that represents the following lines of equipment primarily in western New York State: Kobelco, Hitachi loaders, ASV, Loftness, Paladin attachments, Perkins Diesel engines, Soosan hammers, Fecon, Harley attachments, Striker hydraulic breakers, Carlton stump grinders, Ferguson compaction, FRD Furukawa, Felling trailers, Virnig attachments and Parker.

Baschmann Services also has an aggregate division that services aggregate producers and recyclers all across New York State representing manufacturers that include Anaconda, TCI Manufacturing and McLanahan.

Moving ahead, Baschmann Services will work closely with its sister company, who represents manufacturers that include Hitachi wheel loaders, Link-Belt excavators, Sandvik surface drills, Midland road wideners, Rokbak articulating haulers, Rammer, Rawson Manufacturing and a variety of construction equipment attachments.

The management team of Contractors Equipment Companies made it clear that the basis for the acquisition of the shares of Baschmann Services Inc. by Contractors Equipment Companies is to provide a more comprehensive team for both Baschmann Services and Contractors Sales and to ensure a long-term succession plan for Baschmann Services.

Management also clearly stated to the employees of Baschmann Services and Contractors Sales that, moving forward, everything is business as usual. Pete Baschmann will be staying on board at Baschmann services and will continue to be handling day-to-day operations.

According to Baschmann, now general manager of Baschmann Services, "The single location dealer model does not have a future," he said. "Equipment manufacturers are pushing dealers to be larger, multi-location operations. I believe that this is in the best interest of my employees, customers and manufacturers. By joining forces, we will be able to provide a better service experience for our customers."

This acquisition will provide additional resources for both teams at Contractors Sales and Baschmann Services, as well as expanded customer service coverage with future enhanced crushing and screening service and support capabilities in the eastern part of New York State.

"We are excited to have the Baschmann Services team as a part of the Contractors Equipment group of companies," said Zach Manz, president of Contractors Equipment Companies Inc. "This acquisition provides additional opportunities for Contractors Sales and Baschmann Services while expanding our capabilities to continue serving customers at the highest level possible."

