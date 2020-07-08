Contractor's Machinery (CMI), a Case heavy duty equipment dealer with store locations in both Knoxville and Tri-Cities, Tenn., has officially become a Toro Siteworks dealer.

CMI will carry the Toro Dingo 427, 525, 1000 and 2000 series of compact utility loader products and attachments. These professional landscaping products will complement the Case heavy duty construction equipment that CMI already carries.

"The Toro equipment is already on-site at both store locations and available for purchase," said CMI General Manager Blake Wilson. "We are thrilled to now offer this innovative Toro professional landscaping equipment to our product portfolio."

Included in the new product line that CMI will carry, is the brand new Toro Dingo TXL 2000 compact utility loader. The TXL 2000 features telescoping arms to reach over obstacles, will dig below grade, and extends the operator's working range.

The TXL 2000 has a rated operating capacity of up to 2,000 lbs. Known for its power and versatility, the TXL 2000 is comfortable, quiet, and allows for moving of bigger bulk material in a faster amount of time, according to the manufacturer.

"We believe widening our product portfolio to include the Toro Dingo equipment enables us to tap into the professional landscaping market which we haven't previously served, and allows us to be even more competitive," said Wilson.

"We have always been proud to be a Case distributor, selling the highest quality heavy duty construction equipment. Adding the Toro Dingo professional landscaping products keeps with our long-lasting tradition of only selling the best equipment on the market."

For more information, visit www.cmi-case.com.