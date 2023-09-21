Contractors Sales Company held its 100th anniversary celebration and open house Aug. 30, 2023, at its Albany, N.Y., location.

The event was held to show customers and employees the company's appreciation for the many years of support it has received, said Zack Manz, president of Contractors Sales Company.

"The open house also provided an ideal opportunity to showcase our newly expanded facility," he added.

From its Albany and Middletown, N.Y., locations, Contractors Sales Company represents quality construction equipment manufacturers, including Hitachi, Link-Belt, Sandvik, Midland, Rokbak, Rammer, Anaconda and RockWheel Americas (RockZone Americas). CEG

