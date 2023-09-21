List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Contractors Sales Company Holds 100th Anniversary Event

    Thu September 21, 2023 - Northeast Edition #20
    CEG


    Contractors Sales Company held its 100th anniversary celebration and open house Aug. 30, 2023, at its Albany, N.Y., location.

    The event was held to show customers and employees the company's appreciation for the many years of support it has received, said Zack Manz, president of Contractors Sales Company.

    "The open house also provided an ideal opportunity to showcase our newly expanded facility," he added.

    From its Albany and Middletown, N.Y., locations, Contractors Sales Company represents quality construction equipment manufacturers, including Hitachi, Link-Belt, Sandvik, Midland, Rokbak, Rammer, Anaconda and RockWheel Americas (RockZone Americas). CEG

    Photo: 1/12
    Photo: 1/12
    Photo: 1/12
    Photo: 1/12
    Photo: 1/12
    Photo: 1/12
    Photo: 1/12
    Photo: 1/12
    Photo: 1/12
    Photo: 1/12
    Photo: 1/12
    Photo: 1/12

    Over the course of the past 100 years, Contractors Sales Company has been skillfully managed by different ownership teams, three of whom were present at the event. (L-R) Steve Seaboyer, past president and owner; Gerard Calamari, past president and owner; and Zach Manz, current president and owner. (CEG photo)
    Spending time with some loyal, long-term customers is Scott Dubois (L), vice president/key accounts of Contractors Sales Company, with Paul Colarusso (C) of A. Colarusso & Son in Hudson, N.Y., and Dan Corbett of Lancaster Development. (CEG photo)
    Marty Galasso (L) of Lancaster Development checks out the latest offerings from Rokbak trucks with Scott Dubois of Contractors Sales Company. (CEG photo)
    Seen here are the new sales offices at Contractors Sales Company’s recently remodeled Albany facility. (CEG photo)
    For attendees up to an entertaining challenge, Contractors Sales Company offered a hatchet throwing competition during the open house. (CEG photo)
    Customers and employees were treated to a catered lunch. (CEG photo)
    Contractors Sales Company recently completed a major remodeling and expansion of its Albany, N.Y., facility located at 121 Karner Rd. (CEG photo)
    Contractors Sales Company’s Albany facility reception area. (CEG photo)
    Contractors Sales Company’s spacious conference room is equipped with technology for remote conferencing. (CEG photo)
    Seen here is the remodeled parts and service department in Albany. (CEG photo)
    The newly-remodeled Albany facility features expanded parts warehousing. (CEG photo)
    Customers from across the state made the trip to enjoy Contractors Sales Company’s hospitality and receive a tour of the new facility. (CEG photo)




    Today's top stories

    Industry Tries to Fill Jobs, But Incoming Workers Often Lack Basic Skills

    Drones Aid Shirley Contracting, VDOT On Route 29 Project

    Bechtel Building Gulf Coast LNG Terminal

    VIDEO: Case Launches New Ways for Utility, Construction Crews to Work in Tight Job Sites, Combat Labor Shortages

    Southeastern Equipment Holds Grand Opening Event in W.Va.

    Elliott Introduces D100i Insulating Transmission Digger Derrick

    Newport's 'Road to Nowhere' Begins Going Somewhere

    Small Biz Grows to Become Master Distributor of Morooka



     

    Read more about...

    Anniversary Contractors Sales Company Inc. Events New York






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA