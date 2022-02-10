(L-R): Salem County Commissioner Scott Griscom; Salem County Commissioner Deputy Director Mickey Ostrum; Salem County Improvement Authority Board Chairman Cordy Taylor; Salem County Improvement Authority Landfill Manager Parker Smith; Equipment Operators Craig Ives, David Foster, Robert Norton, Michael Walters, David Wood and Joe LeDrew; and GT Mid Atlantic’s Rich Ross Jr.

New Jersey's Salem County is not the largest of the 21 that make up the state, but it is one of its more rural.

So, when it comes time to purchase new equipment, its administrators are careful in how they purchase machines to work for the benefit of its citizenry. They seek out the best, most durable pieces they can find at prices that fit within the county budget.

That was evident recently when the Salem County Improvement Authority (SCIA) took possession on Jan. 20 of a shiny new $1.2 million TANA E520 landfill compactor to help move its solid waste in a more efficient manner.

The TANA landfill compactor was chosen after an exhaustive search of different makes and models with the help of GT Mid Atlantic, a full-service provider of equipment and rental solutions through nine branches serving Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and the Philadelphia area.

"[The SCIA] did its due diligence, asked the right questions and used sound business practices in making the decision to purchase the TANA E520 compactor," said Karen Gibison, governmental sales manager of GT Mid Atlantic. "Honestly, we were honored to be witness to the SCIA board of directors' commitment to their county residents."

Solid Abilities Mark of TANA Compactors

The Finnish-built TANA E-Series compactor was an exciting acquisition for the SCIA and the county, according to Cordy Taylor, the Authority's board chairperson.

"With compactors, [the SCIA is] very cautious about what we buy." he said. "We don't want to purchase one every year, but we do so when needed. When we buy a piece of equipment, we trust it will last."

He said the reliability and abilities of the TANA E520 compactors, though, were unmistakable to county officials on an inspection of one of the machines in Pennsylvania, making their purchasing choice an easy one.

"We liked TANA's technology and the fact that the manufacturer offers the first purpose-built landfill compactors on the market," he explained. "[Their] compactors are the result of long-term product development and proven solutions that create real benefits for our business."

"With a minimum of 10 percent better compaction, the TANA compactor will extend the life of our landfill site," a key selling point according to Ben Laury, Salem County's commissioner director.

The TANA compactor also is built to provide environmentally compliant and affordable solid waste management. Those attributes were important to the SCIA when searching for a compactor to work the county landfill in Alloway Township, the Authority's largest asset.

"The TANA E520 compactor, with its full-width twin drum design and rigid frame for a higher crushing force, is guaranteed to extend the life of the Salem County landfill," noted Gibison of GT Mid Atlantic."

Laury was impressed with the advantage the SCIA now has because of TANA's twin drum design, which reduces the number of compactor passes required from six to four.

"This will give us savings both in time and fuel," he said.

GT Mid Atlantic Lends Expert Assistance

Taylor and other county officials were deeply appreciative of the expert assistance lent by SCIA's preferred equipment dealer, GT Mid Atlantic, in identifying the TANA landfill compactor. It was another example of the long and fruitful business relationship enjoyed by the SCIA and the dealership, he said.

"They deserve credit for working with us to deliver this compactor in such an expedited manner," Taylor acknowledged, noting that it arrived in four months, which he believed to be an impressive turnaround time during a pandemic. "I think we ended up with an innovative product and a supportive dealer."

Gibison added, "GT Mid Atlantic is thrilled to have partnered with the [SCIA] to deliver their new TANA E520 compactor. It has been a terrific collaboration." CEG

