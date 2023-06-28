List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Cratos Offers Its Solution to Help Combat Labor Issues

    Wed June 28, 2023 - National Edition #14
    Cratos


    Cratos Equipment’s popular electric mini-skid steer model, the 100ECO.
    Cratos Equipment’s popular electric mini-skid steer model, the 100ECO.

    Labor shortages remain a primary concern in the construction industry, including demolition contractors. According to the Associated General Contractors of America's (AGC) 2023 Construction Outlook National Survey, supply chain issues, rising costs and labor shortages rank among the top concerns business owners are facing in 2023. All three problems, when combined, can result in project delays, leading to a decrease in revenue.

    This forces business owners to look for solutions to combat the issue head on, and rightly so — decreases in revenue aren't minor inconveniences; they can put an end to a business if these problems aren't addressed quickly. Solutions for labor shortages can include making job positions more appealing, or according to the AGC survey, offering higher pay rates for the positions they seek to fill.

    There is another option the demolition industry can take that not only benefits their businesses in the short term but expands their businesses success over the long term, according to Cratos Equipment.

    Battery-Powered Equipment Helps Solve Labor Shortage

    How can buying more machines help you? It's simple, according to Cratos Equipment. One machine does the work of three to five laborers. With the right equipment, says Cratos, contractors can have all the labor they need, which leads to having the capability of accepting contracts over other contractors who are not equipped efficiently to surmount labor shortages, and even complete projects more quickly. This, in turn, leads to being able to take on more work.

    And when labor shortages are no longer an issue, contractors now have the equipment that amplifies the work that an increased workforce can accomplish. In every way, introducing battery powered equipment, such as the 100ECO battery-powered skid-steer, is a massive benefit to a contractor's demolition arsenal, according to Cratos Equipment.

    Is It Safe to Use Skid Steers Indoors?

    When they are 100 percent battery-powered, they are perfectly safe, according to Cratos Equipment. The company added that its mini-excavator also can be safely operated indoors to greatly increase productivity, all while not exposing laborers to harmful toxins. Battery-powered means no emissions, which is highly important when doing interior demolition jobs. Cratos said if battery-powered equipment is not used for those jobs sites, contractors either need to spend time preparing ventilation systems to keep workers safe or hire even more workers.

    How Much Maintenance Does Battery-Powered Equipment Need?

    According to Cratos Equipment, "next to no maintenance is needed a with battery-powered equipment.

    "Simply charge your machine and get to work," the company said. "We can't say no maintenance will ever be needed — eventually, you're going to need to replace a part here and there — but in comparison to gas- or diesel-powered machines, our machines are a cost/time saver in every way."

    For more information, visit cratos.com.




