As 2022 came to a close, the I-25 North Express Lanes construction crews and the Colorado Department of Transportation acknowledge another year of construction progress on the I-25 North corridor as well as identifies funding for two more segments (Segment 2 and 5) on the I-25 corridor outlined in the state's 10-Year plan. Funding for these additional segments comes from various funding sources in the 10-Year plan, including SB260, and innovative financing through the Colorado Transportation Investment Office.

From Berthoud all the way up to Fort Collins, residents and commuters alike navigated around more construction signage, activity and a few closures and detours along the I-25 North corridor this past year. Although there were new route changes and road closures, this means the project is making progress and one step closer to bringing the new and improved I-25 North on time and on budget for Colorado to use and enjoy.

As Coloradans and visitors continued to travel the interstate this year, here's some of the major work crews accomplished:

Closed and reopened the Colorado Highway 60 and I-25 interchange to transition it into a Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI)—the newest DDI to northern Colorado;

Reopened Kechter Road across I-25 with a new bridge;

Replaced the U.S. Highway 34 bridge over I-25;

Completed seven bridges between Johnstown and Fort Collins;

Placed 180,000 sq. yds. of concrete in 2022 between Johnstown and Fort Collins;

Installed approximately four miles of pipe on the Johnstown to Fort Collins segments;

Recycled 60 million lbs. of the old concrete pavement back into the Johnstown to Fort Collins segment of the project; and

Placed more than 3 million lbs. of steel in structures and concrete pavement, between Johnstown and Fort Collins.

CDOT said it is excited with the progress its project team accomplished this past year, as well as over the last three years.

Stay tuned on the project website and the CDOT social media pages to stay up-to-date on upcoming construction impacts and milestones for this year. Segment 5 - CO66 to CO56 design will be underway in spring 2023, with construction beginning at the heels of Segments 6, 7 and 8 completing toll testing and integration. The project, which now includes segment 5, will reach more milestones in 2023, including substantial completion and roadway tolling testing and integration in 2024 for the Johnstown to Fort Collins segments.

About I-25 North Express Lanes: Berthoud to Fort Collins

The I-25 North Express Lanes Project will increase highway capacity by adding an Express Lane in each direction, rebuild interchanges, replace aging bridges, straighten highway curves to improve safety, make major utility and drainage improvements, and add carpool and two mobility hub transit facilities. During construction on the I-25 North Express Lanes Project, the highway will see minor lane shifts, temporary concrete barriers and median bridge work. Construction is expected to be complete in early 2024.

