Part of a six-phase project, Porter Rockwell Boulevard required extensive earthwork, pipeline and drainage work, asphalt paving and utility work in previous phases before the bridge could be built. (Geneva Rock photo)

Construction crews, local officials and the Utah Department of Transportation recently celebrated the completion of the Porter Rockwell Boulevard Bridge, which marked the final segment required to connect Porter Rockwell Boulevard to Redwood Road and 14600 South.

Ralph L. Wadsworth served as the general contractor for the project.

The crucial part of the project — the newly-constructed bridge — is 435 ft. in length and 65-ft. high, making it one of the longest and tallest bridges of its kind in Utah. It spans the Jordan River, the UTA and Union Pacific railroad tracks.

With the bridge in place, Porter Rockwell Boulevard now connects Mountain View Corridor to I-15 and congestion on I-15, Redwood Road and Bangerter Highway is expected to decrease.

"With this project, we've built a new connection in our transportation system that can be used by anyone – whether they're walking, riding a bike or in a car," UDOT Executive Director Carlos Braceras said. "This will help people in southern Salt Lake or northern Utah County travel where they want, when they want, and how they want."

The completed Porter Rockwell Boulevard provides new transportation options for pedestrians and cyclists, as well as drivers. Beneath the new bridge, residents can now safely access the Jordan River Parkway Trail from Porter Rockwell Boulevard. The new road features a 10-ft. path along the north side, which will provide the first east-west connection for pedestrians and bicyclists south of 12300 South.

The total budget for the project is $44 million, with $25 million going towards construction.

"This project required a significant amount of money to be spent on right of way and utilities because of all the third parties in the area," UDOT Project Manager Brian Allen said in an interview with Roads & Bridges.

"The city of Bluffdale's motto is ‘Life Connected' and that is what this bridge will do for us," Bluffdale Mayor Natalie Hall said. "It will finally connect our east and west side. It will connect businesses. It will connect neighbors and students going to school. This bridge is historical for our city and will bring great economic opportunity as well."

Porter Rockwell Boulevard was constructed in phases over the past decade to meet the transportation demands of Salt Lake and Utah counties, two of the most rapidly growing counties in the country. The Porter Rockwell bridge is the final phase of this effort by UDOT and Bluffdale to construct a new east-west route to connect I-15, Mountain View Corridor and Redwood Road at the far southern end of Salt Lake County.

