Contractor crews place a large drill that places reinforcing steel bars under the roadway to stabilize the slope that was washed out. (CDOT photo)

Emergency contract work is under way to stabilize a slope that washed out from the recent heavy rains on May 12 next to a section of northbound U.S. 285 north of Parmalee Gulch.

Colorado Department of Transportation maintenance crews immediately responded to the wash out with temporary measures to further prevent damage, including a closure of the shoulder and right lane on northbound U.S. 285.

CDOT secured a contract with GeoStabilization International that started work on Thurs., May 18 on a temporary repair to stabilize the ground below the roadway. The work requires a specialty contractor that can use equipment that sits at the roadway level and reaches down into the scoured area to install reinforcing bars into the slope below the roadway.

CDOT said the temporary repair was completed on May 26. This is considered a temporary repair. CDOT is starting the design process for a permanent repair, which will take place later in the summer. Specific timeframes and details are not determined yet.

Today's top stories