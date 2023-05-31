List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Crews Perform Emergency Repairs at Washed Out Slope

    Wed May 31, 2023 - West Edition #12
    CDOT


    Contractor crews place a large drill that places reinforcing steel bars under the roadway to stabilize the slope that was washed out. (CDOT photo)
    Contractor crews place a large drill that places reinforcing steel bars under the roadway to stabilize the slope that was washed out. (CDOT photo)
    Contractor crews place a large drill that places reinforcing steel bars under the roadway to stabilize the slope that was washed out. (CDOT photo) Colorado Department of Transportation maintenance crews immediately responded to the wash out with temporary measures to further prevent damage, including a closure of the shoulder and right lane on northbound U.S. 285. (CDOT photo)

    Emergency contract work is under way to stabilize a slope that washed out from the recent heavy rains on May 12 next to a section of northbound U.S. 285 north of Parmalee Gulch.

    Colorado Department of Transportation maintenance crews immediately responded to the wash out with temporary measures to further prevent damage, including a closure of the shoulder and right lane on northbound U.S. 285.

    CDOT secured a contract with GeoStabilization International that started work on Thurs., May 18 on a temporary repair to stabilize the ground below the roadway. The work requires a specialty contractor that can use equipment that sits at the roadway level and reaches down into the scoured area to install reinforcing bars into the slope below the roadway.

    CDOT said the temporary repair was completed on May 26. This is considered a temporary repair. CDOT is starting the design process for a permanent repair, which will take place later in the summer. Specific timeframes and details are not determined yet.




    Today's top stories

    Austin's $4B CAP Project Reshapes Highway

    Phase Two of $464M LA 1 Bridge Begins in Louisiana

    Yanmar Compact Equipment Announces North America 2022 Dealer of the Year Award Winners

    McCullough Construction Replacing Swift Creek Bridge

    ConExpo-Con/AGG Caps Mental Health Awareness Efforts With CIASP Donation

    Mecalac Launches Multifunctional Compact Loader Line to North American Market

    ASV Announces 2022 Dealer Award Winners

    School Board in Georgia Approves $179M Contract to Build New Cherokee High



     

    Read more about...

    Colorado Colorado Department of Transportation Four Corners






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA