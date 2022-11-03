MDOT SHA began work on this project in spring 2020. It is expected to be complete by late summer 2023, weather permitting.(Photo courtesy of MDOT SHA)

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is continuing making improvements to U.S. 1 (Baltimore Avenue) from College Avenue to MD 193 (University Boulevard) in College Park, Md.

This project will support current and future development and improve traffic operations and safety for motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians along U.S. 1.

This project was first announced in June 2015 as part of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's Administration's $1.97 billion investment in roads and bridges.

MDOT SHA began work on this project in spring 2020. It is expected to be complete by late summer 2023, weather permitting.

The total cost is $50.3 million, which includes engineering, construction and utilities. The prime contractor is Ardent Company of McLean, Va.

This project, located in Prince George's County, is for roadway and pedestrian improvements along U.S. 1 (Baltimore Avenue) from the intersection with College Avenue/ Regents Drive and extending north to the bridge over MD 193 (University Boulevard), for approximately 1.4 mi.

The limits of work on MD193 are from the intersection with Metzerott Road/Paint Branch Drive extending eastward to the intersection with Belvedere Avenue, a distance of approximately 0.49 mi.

Currently, U.S. 1 between College Avenue and Lakeland Road is a four-lane divided roadway, with a raised median and no shoulders. U.S. 1 between Lakeland Road and MD 193 is a five-lane undivided roadway with double left-turn lanes and no shoulders. The existing sidewalk along U.S. 1 is not continuous.

During construction, U.S. 1 will be widened to provide a four-lane roadway, consisting of 11-ft.-wide through lanes and 10-ft.-wide outside auxiliary lanes, which transition to turns at each intersection. There also will be a 5-ft.-wide bicycle lane and a raised median with varying widths between 2 and 16 ft. Sidewalks compliant with the Americans with Disability Act (ADA) will be provided along both sides of U.S. 1 throughout the project limits. Other improvements include resurfacing, landscaping, drainage system upgrades, storm water management facilities, new signage and pavement markings, pedestrian lighting, intersection lighting and utility relocation work.

Contract work will include fine milling, paving and resurfacing; roadway widening with raised median, earthwork, bridge work, retaining walls; drainage improvements; and stormwater management and erosion and sediment control.

In addition, there will be construction of sidewalks, curbs and gutters, ADA compliant ramps and driveways; utility relocation work for Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC) and Verizon; landscaping; lighting; traffic signal/interconnect improvements; signing and pavement markings and temporary traffic control.

"Improving the safety of roadway users is MDOT SHA's top priority," said Shanteé Felix, media relations manager, Office of Communications. "There are significant mobility needs along this segment of U.S. 1. This project will improve traffic operations, pedestrian circulation and safety."

According to Felix, crews will spend the summer working sewer and water main relocations, along with installing conduits for pedestrian and roadway lighting.

"Some challenges for this project include managing high volume of pedestrian, vehicle and truck traffic," Felix said. "Just under 39,000 vehicles travel through this location daily. Other challenges are the significant amount of utility relocation that took place before construction. This was a large undertaking. Additionally, our crews have to safely manage and maintain traffic to the University of Maryland and local businesses. The work also involves coordination with offsite developers, along with third parties, such as utilities to complete the work. This is a project that impacts both the city of College Park and the University of Maryland, so there is constant collaboration and communication with both entities."

Felix noted that the project also will accommodate planned revitalization within College Park.

"U.S. 1 is a critical roadway to the University of Maryland, College Park and the thousands of commuters, residents, students, faculty and staff who come to that area daily to do business," she said. "An average of 38,700 vehicles travel through that location now and that is expected to reach 55,500 by 2041. This project will create a safer, less congested roadway while also supporting current and future development."

Major subcontractors include Alfredo Trucking, providing dump truck services; Priceless Industries, for all line striping (temporary paint, thermoplastic and temporary tape); Luna Concrete, for curb and gutter, sidewalk and ADA ramp placement; and Excel Tree Services, for all clearing and grubbing.

Ardent Company owns a fleet of equipment for this project. Wheeled excavators include Cat M322C and M322D, track excavators include Cat 312E, Cat 308D, Hitachi EX200 and Komatsu 330, backhoes include John Deere 310, and skid steers include Bobcat S510, John Deere 317, John Deere 318D and Cat 248. In addition, there are bucket trucks, crane trucks, flatbed trucks and many more.

Felix reported that there are roughly 65 people assigned to the job, including MDOT inspection staff. Ardent Company deploys six crews at most times

She noted that the project includes more than 20,000 cu. yds. of excavation; more than 2,000 linear ft. of water-main and sewer-mains; more than 10,000 linear ft. of reinforced concrete pipe for storm drains, including more than 150 precast concrete inlets and manholes; more than 27,000 linear ft. of curb and gutter; more than 74,000 sq. ft. of sidewalk including ADA ramps; and more than 21,000 tons of hot mix asphalt. CEG

