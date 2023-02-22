The Overlook Walk project is expected to open in early 2025. (Photo courtesy of Waterfront Seattle.)

There are a number of new elements to the Overlook Walk project since the Waterfront Seattle team first began construction last summer, according to the latest information from the Seattle Department of Transportation.

Construction crews are continuously working on new construction activities within previously existing work areas, including a number of upgrades that are being executed on the new elevated public park and pedestrian connection between the waterfront and Pike Place Market.

Most recently, the Overlook Walk project continues to progress, with crews erecting structures nearly towering at its final 30 to 40-ft. height between the future promenade and MarketFront, according to the SDOT blog. The structure for the future elevated park, which is two different bridges next to each other to create one seamless connection, is quickly coming to fruition.

According to SDOT, construction crews have:

Built 17 multi-story concrete columns that will support the bridges;

Placed pre-cast concrete beams;

Installed shoring towers to support the false deck;

Constructed the "false deck" creating a platform for workers and the installation of forms;

Installed curved foam forms that were custom-made with a distinctive hourglass shape; and

Began placing concrete on the upper deck.

In total, crews will place more than 836 tons of reinforcing steel or rebar on Overlook Walk structures.

Crews transformed the area north of Pike Street between July and December 2022 by constructing a 27,000-sq.-ft. elevated park.

"I could not be more proud of Jessica [Murphy, construction program manager] and our entire Waterfront Seattle team, including our incredibly talented contractors, for the day-to-day work they do to ensure the successful delivery of our new Waterfront," said Office of the Waterfront and Civic Projects Director Angela Brady. "The Overlook Walk is one of the crown jewels of our work effort and, once complete, is sure to become one of the city's most celebrated locations."

Construction of Pike Pine Streetscape and bicycle improvements began in February. Work started between 4th and 6th Avenues on Pike and Pine streets and crews will be active with for the next 2-to-3 months progressing with construction.

The work is being executed in phases with no more than four blocks under construction at any given time. When complete, improvements will extend from 1st Avenue to Bellevue Avenue; access to all properties on both Pike and Pine streets, including businesses and residences, will be maintained during construction work. The first item on the construction checklist is breaking pavement and excavation. Several large concrete pours also were completed.

The new design of Pike and Pine streets will provide a more pleasant pedestrian and bicycling experience. The design features a protected bike lane, consistent quality of sidewalk paving, more visible crosswalks, wider sidewalks, greenery and landscaping and signature crosswalks from 1st Avenue to Bellevue Avenue.

Upcoming Construction

The upper deck of Overlook Walk will look more like a park that can be used for running, biking or exercising. Construction workers will install the final precast beams by utilizing a 182-ft.-tall crane. Foam forms were used in addition to typical wood forms and put in place ahead of the concrete pours in order to achieve the curved shape. These foam forms are custom made and custom cut to sizes to match shipping and concrete placement schedules, according to SDOT.

Installation of these forms began in fall 2022, with the first concrete pours for the north and south walls taking place in early 2023. The bottom deck, web walls and top deck pours, will follow soon after.

The Overlook Walk is expected to open in early 2025.

For the rest of this year, construction includes:

Construction of pedestrian improvements to some east/west streets in the heart of Pioneer Square, which will reconnect this historic neighborhood back to the city's gateway to the Puget Sound;

Construction of improvements on Pike and Pine streets, which will set the stage for a safe and vibrant pedestrian experience from Capitol Hill to Pike Place Market;

Marion Street Bridge; and

Colman Dock construction is expected to be complete in late 2023;

"I can't wait to stroll down from Pike Place Market, enjoying the view of Elliott Bay, people-watching along the way and arriving at the Waterfront and the Aquarium," said Seattle Department of Transportation Director Greg Spotts, Director said. "Thank you to the Waterfront Seattle team for all your great work."

