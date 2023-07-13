(L-R): Ed Weisiger Sr. announces the brand change as Agnes Weisiger, his wife; Amanda Weisiger Cornelson, Ed Jr.'s daughter and VP of Sales at Carolina CAT; CEO Ed Weisiger Jr.; Grace Weisiger, Ed Jr.'s daughter, look on.

CTE, a Southeast equipment and service provider for the construction, electric power generation and material handling industries, announced it is changing its company brand name to Weisiger Group.

This new name was selected to honor the company's nearly 100-year history as a family-owned organization, with brands like Carolina Cat and LiftOne. The updated brand identity was intentionally designed to signify enduring performance, a commitment to service and the legacy of individual employees and customers who built the company and will continue to be its foundation for generations to come, according to the company.

"Weisiger represents more than just a family name," said Ed Weisiger Jr., CEO. "It signifies our nearly 100-year commitment to serving our customers, communities and our team members. We are so grateful for the hard work of those who came before us over many generations, as well as the employees who are with us today, and it's an honor to share the Weisiger name with them."

"Our family name has been a part of our communities for nearly a century," said Ed Weisiger Sr. "I'm very proud of today's announcement, and my dad [founder L.M. Weisiger] would be, too. It's incredible to think that he started with 15 employees in 1926 and today we are one of the largest private companies based in North Carolina with 2,000 employees."

According to the company, as Weisiger Group embarks on this new chapter, the name change does not alter the company's commitment to innovation and the opportunities and stability it offers its employees and customers. Throughout the transition, stakeholders can expect uninterrupted service and unwavering dedication to their success.

Along with the name change comes an updated company logo and a new website, WeisigerGroup.com. The full transition of company assets will continue through the end of 2023. CTE's family of companies will now be referred to as Weisiger Group. The names of division companies (e.g., Carolina Cat or LiftOne) remain unchanged.

About Weisiger

Founded in 1926, Weisiger Group (formerly CTE) is a family-owned company now in its fourth generation of leadership.

Weisiger is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., and operates in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama. The Weisiger Group of companies includes Carolina Cat, LiftOne, SITECH Horizon, Prime Source, Hydraulics Express, Power Products & Solutions and BlueSkye Automation.

Weisiger was named as a 2021, 2022 and 2023 U.S. Best Managed Company, a designation sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal that recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and the achievements of their management teams.

For more information, visit www.WeisigerGroup.com.

