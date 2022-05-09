Amanda Weisiger Cornelson and Ed Weisiger Jr. (Photo courtesy of CTE)

CTE has been selected as a 2022 US Best Managed Company. Sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and the achievements of their management teams.

The 2022 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people and fostering a dynamic, resilient culture, as well as strong financials. This year's designees continued to propel their businesses forward by prioritizing purpose, investing in their workforces and demonstrating their commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

"As a company with 95 years of history, we view our business with a long-term lens," said Ed Weisiger Jr., president and CEO of CTE. "Everything we do is centered around our purpose of being a trusted partner to our employees, customers and communities.

"It's an honor to be recognized in this capacity for the second year in a row and I am proud to dedicate this award to the 1,700 teammates who bring our purpose to life each and every day."

Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture and governance/financial performance. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 40 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture and governance/financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal.

For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

About CTE

Founded in 1926, CTE (Carolina Tractor & Equipment Company) serves the essential needs of its communities as a leading solutions provider and one of North Carolina's largest privately owned companies. The family-owned company is under the third generation of leadership and has built its business based on the principles of trust, integrity, and a desire to help its customers and employees succeed.

CTE sells, rents and services construction and material handling equipment, truck engines, and engineered and power generation systems. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., and operates in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama.

The CTE family of brands includes Carolina Cat, LiftOne, Carolina Cat Power Systems, Prime Source, Hydraulics Express, SITECH Horizon, Power Products & Solutions and BlueSkye Automation.

CTE was named as a U.S. Best Managed Company in 2021 and 2022, a designation sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal that recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and the achievements of their management teams.

Today's top stories