The crane’s first job was lifting a 13,000 lb. generator at a local middle school. The pick radius was 65 ft. — the closest the crane to get to the carrying trailer.

CWI Crane & Rigging has purchased a new 120 ton capacity 2020 Demag AC100-4L from Empire Crane Company. CWI needed to replace a 110 ton truck crane and wanted a longer boom as well as all terrain functions.

In the spring of 2019, CWI purchased a Demag AC250-5 from Empire Crane. Its experience with that unit ultimately influenced its decision to purchase a second Demag all terrain crane.

Owner Chet Chludenski III said, "Since we purchased the AC250-5, we've just loved the machine. The IC-1 Plus is amazing. Everything is smooth and less clunky than the other machines we've tested."

The Demag AC100-4L features the following:

194.9 ft. main boom

Total of 88.6 ft. jib and extensions

Mercedes-Benz engines

IC-1 Plus control system for asymmetric outrigger positioning

Optional refinery kit

Maximum 54,000 lbs. counterweight

Rearview camera and hoist monitoring cameras

The crane's first job was lifting a 13,000 lb. generator at a local middle school. The pick radius was 65 ft. — the closest the crane to get to the carrying trailer. They were able to complete the pick without needing a support vehicle to bring additional counterweight.

"As a taxi crane service, the ultimate goal is maneuverability with counterweight and the longest possible boom" Chludenski said.

The AC100-4L features one of the biggest system lengths of all 4-axle units on the market that can travel within an axle load limit of 11.8 tons, according to the manufacturer.

Justin Melvin, general manager at Empire Crane Company's New England branch, said "It can cover a broad range of lifting heights without the need for additional transportation vehicles, which is ideal for a crane service company like CWI."

"We've worked with the Lonergan family since I was a kid," Chludenski said, "it's always good to do business with people you know and trust."

For more information about CWI Crane & Rigging, visit https://cwicrane.com/. For more information about Empire Crane Company, visit www.EmpireCrane.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.