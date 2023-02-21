(L-R): OSHA’s Fort Worth Area Director Timothy Minor; Better Business Bureau, North Central Texas President, CEO, Jay Newman; OSHA’s Dallas Area Office Director Basil Singh and Better Business Bureau North Central Texas COO David Beasley signed an alliance on Feb. 6, 2023, to promote understanding of workplace safety, health rights and responsibilities. (Better Business Bureau photo)

OSHA's Dallas and Fort Worth area offices and the Better Business Bureau have signed an alliance to educate employers and employees on workplace hazards. The alliance's partners will provide information, guidance and training resources to construction and general industry employers to help protect the safety and health of workers. The alliance will also promote better understanding of workers' rights and employers' responsibilities under the Occupational Safety and Health Act.

"OSHA's alliance with the Better Business Bureau will greatly improve knowledge regarding the health and safety of business owners and their employees who partner with the organization," explained OSHA Area Director Basil Singh in Dallas.

"This alliance will allow OSHA to provide outreach opportunities for the Better Business Bureau members covering 47 counties in the Dallas and Fort Worth area," added OSHA Area Director Timothy Minor in Fort Worth.

OSHA's Alliance Program works with groups committed to worker safety and health to prevent workplace fatalities, injuries and illnesses. These groups include unions, consulates, trade or professional organizations, businesses, faith- and community-based organizations and educational institutions. OSHA and the groups work together to develop compliance assistance tools and resources, share information with workers and employers and educate workers and employers about their rights and responsibilities.

About Better Business Bureau Central Texas

This Better Business Bureau office was established in 1920 as the first BBB in Texas and provides its services free to the public. We now have offices located in Dallas, Lubbock and Wichita Falls which serve a combined 47 counties, 5.6 million consumers, and 135,000 businesses. Proudly serving the following 47 Texas counties: Archer, Bailey, Baylor, Borden, Clay, Cochran, Collin, Cooke, Cottle, Crosby, Dallas, Dawson, Delta, Denton, Dickens, Ellis, Fannin, Foard, Floyd, Garza, Gaines, Grayson, Hale, Hardeman, Haskell, Hockley, Hopkins, Hunt, Jack, Kaufman, Kent, King, Knox, Lamar, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Montague, Rockwall, Stonewall, Terry, Throckmorton, Wichita, Wilbarger, Yoakum and Young.

