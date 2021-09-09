The Hornet post driver is available in two models: the T7 and the T8-RR.

Danuser, a manufacturer of attachments for agricultural and construction equipment, is launching a new post driver and stump auger.

Danuser Hornet Post Driver

The Hornet is a quick and powerful post driver. The jack hammer style power cell offers a controlled, high-speed driving performance. With Danuser's one-man grapple option, it is an all-in-one driving solution.

Two models are available:

T7

Drives T-posts up to a 7 in. diameter post/pipe

Impact rate: 500-900 blows/min.

Hydraulic requirements: 2,000-3,500 psi / 10-30 gpm

Impact energy: 684 foot-pounds

T8-RR

Drives T-posts up to an 8 in. diameter post/pipe (can also drive RR ties with optional RR tie driving tool)

Impact rate: 400-800 blows/min

Hydraulic requirements: 2,200-3,500 psi / 13-30 gpm

Impact energy: 884 foot-pounds

The hydraulic grapple option allows one person to pick up, load and drive posts. The Hornet comes standard with a flow control valve that allows the driver to be run on machines with hydraulic flows up to 30 gpm.

The toolless driving tool allows quick change, which means no hammer and punch needed to change driving tools. The Hornet comes standard with a domed driving tool, but flat driving tools as well as a flat RR tie tool (T8-RR only) also can be purchased.

An additional weight kit option allows operators to fine tune the weight of the driver to match the operating capacity of the vehicle. The kit includes 14 suitcase weights for a total of 616 lbs. of additional weight. The full kit can improve driving speed by up to 50 percent over the base unit.

Other features include a post holder with tie-down locations for transporting posts/pipe; no setup required, it's ready to go to work; and a 1-year warranty.

Danuser Stump Auger

The Stump Auger is a standard 2 in. hex auger attachment that planes away stumps without requiring large, specialized equipment. A threaded pilot digs into the stump and large cutting blades then shave the stump away. The large cutting blades are reversible for more cutting life.

The stump auger is available in 10 in. and 16 in. diameters. The 10 in. can run on auger units with 1,700 foot-pounds or more of torque and the 16 in. can run on auger units with 3,000 foot-pounds or more of torque. Complete stump removal is achieved by overlapping planning locations.

Features include:

2 in. hex collar

Hardened steel cutting blade: Reversible/indexable for more cutting per blade

Hardened steel pilot with cutting blades

10 in. and 16 in. diameter options -- 10 in. for use with 1,700 foot-pounds of torque and higher drive units; 16 in. for use with 3,000 foot-pounds of torque and higher drive units

Weight: 10 in. – 50 lbs.; 16 in. – 70 lbs.

Overall length: 27 in. for both sizes.

For more information, visit Danuser.com.

